This includes input from academics and experts‚ many of whom were present at the workshop on Monday. He added that it should be based on "research‚ data and academic inquiry". He urged participants to "challenge conventional thinking" and interrogate existing programmes in coming up with a manifesto that would speak to the broadest range of South Africans‚ with a specific focus on the youth.

Ramaphosa told the ANC – whose structures across many provinces are gripped by factional battles being fought in the courts – that the manifesto should be "one message told with many voices".

"The centre must hold at all material costs as we propagate this message‚" he said.

Former president Jacob Zuma‚ whose backers are at the centre of the political strife in many provinces‚ arrived at the workshop during Ramaphosa's opening address.

Ramaphosa urged experts‚ civil society and academics present at the workshop not to hold back in ensuring that the manifesto was the best possible vision to take the country forward.

"Don't hold back... be as direct as possible. Call a spade a spade‚" he said.

A draft document is set to emerge from Monday's workshop‚ which will then be sent to ANC structures to be further fleshed out. Community meetings are due to be held by structures to further refine the document.

- BusinessLIVE