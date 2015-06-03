Stalwart Durban cinema boss‚ Moosa Moosa‚ has died.

Moosa‚ who headed the Avalon Group‚ regarded as South Africa’s largest and oldest independent cinema and entertainment concern for many years‚ died late on Sunday after being admitted to hospital for surgery last week.

He was 75.

Movie critic and close friend Fakir Hassen described Moosa as "Mr Bollywood" during an interview with SABC on Monday.

“They had an empire - 18 or 20 cinemas across the country. Then apartheid killed them all‚ except one in the former Grey Street area.

“Eventually Moosa won the battle‚ fighting the big conglomerates running cinemas in South Africa. An empire crumbled... and he rebuilt it.

“He was the longest-serving cinema executive in the world. He was proud yet he remained so humble‚” Hassen said.

In the 1980s the intrepid businessman acquired sole ownership of the Avalon Group‚ which was founded by his father‚ AB Moosa senior.

“Notwithstanding the turbulent times of apartheid‚ Moosa and his son AB Moosa junior persevered and rebuilt the Avalon brand‚” the Avalon Group website said.

The group - which turns 80 next year - was selected in the recent years as one of South Africa’s top three film and entertainment companies‚ with a national footprint in Durban‚ Pietermaritzburg and Johannesburg.