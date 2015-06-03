Originally four healthcare providers – Discovery Health‚ Netcare‚ Life Healthcare and Mediclinic – objected to the publication of certain information contained in the provisional report‚ which they said was subject to confidentiality restrictions.

The inquiry's notice to stakeholders on Friday said that through further engagements‚ the panel was able to resolve the dispute with Discovery Health‚ Netcare and Mediclinic but not with Life Healthcare.

"Several engagements have been held with Life Healthcare in an attempt to resolve the issue without any success‚" the notice said.

The inquiry panel does not believe its analysis is confidential and had decided to take the matter to the Competition Commission for a determination. However‚ the panel reversed that decision after Life Healthcare withdrew its objection.

Non-governmental organisation Section 27 said in a statement that delaying the publication would affect the right to health as questions about the affordability and equity of the private health system had to be addressed urgently.