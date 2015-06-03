Latest News

“Woman Falls From The Sky In Delta, Lands In Police Barracks” – Facebook Users Claim

25/06/2018 07:56:00
Argentina Vs Nigeria: Argentina Fans Revealed The Nigerian Player That Is A Threat To Them

25/06/2018 07:57:00
D’banj May Face This Legal Punishment For The Death Of His Toddler Son

25/06/2018 08:00:00

CAN reacts to Plateau killings; gives eye-opening reason why herdsmen attacks will not end

25/06/2018 08:16:00

- CAN says the killing by herdsmen in Plateau state will continue until the federal govt resolves the question of land grabbing and indiscriminate grazing

- The body described the recent attacks in Gashish, Ganaropp, Ruku, Shonong and Razat villages as a clear case of land grabbing

- It stated that the security agents seem to be incapable of contending with the challenges, and appealed to the international community to come to the aid of Plateau people

The chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Rev Yakubu Pam, has stated that until the federal government resolves the question of land grabbing and indiscriminate grazing, the killings by herdsmen in Barkin-Ladi and Riyom local government areas of Plateau state will not end.

He made the comments in reaction to the fresh killings in Gashish, Ganaropp, Ruku, Shonong and Razat villages of Barkin-Ladi and Riyom, where dozens of lives were lost on Saturday, June 23, The Sun reports.

READ ALSO: 13 persons killed, 2 villages burnt in Ebonyi, C/River communal clash

NAIJ.com gathers that Pam described the attacks as a clear case of land grabbing.

He stated: “The fresh Fulani herdsmen attack in Barkin-Ladi LGA of Plateau state is a clear case of land grabbing by the enemies of the state.

“Until the federal government finds lasting solutions to the issues of land grabbing and indiscriminate grazing by herdsmen, the killings would not stop.”

The CAN chairman in Plateau state, Rev Soja Bewarang has also reacted to the development; describing it as very disheartening.

In a statement issued on Sunday, June 24 in Jos, the Plateau state capital, Bewarang called on the state government to take decisive measures to address the killings.

He said: “The killings are becoming no longer herders and farmers again, but deliberate attempt to conquer and occupy the land of the peoples ancestral heritage.

“CAN also notes with great pains, the dastardly attacks ongoing in many other local government areas in the state by the herdsmen militias.

“CAN condemns in the strongest terms, the level of continuous genocide of Plateau people. Barkin Ladi is under siege with more than 200 innocent precious human lives killed and countless driven out in the rains and left without shelter.

“CAN is also saddened by the news of attack on CAPRO School of Missions (SOM) in Gana-Ropp by the militias."

He stated that the security agents seem to be incapable of contending with the challenges, and appealed to the international community to come to the aid of the people of Plateau state.

He added: “The soil of Plateau is smelling with rotten dead bodies as a result of silent killings and besides, many people are missing. CAN mourns with the families and churches who lost their loved ones prematurely and untimely.”

NAIJ.com previously reported

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari described the Sunday, June 24, killings in Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau state as painful.

Expressing regret over the killings, he vowed that his administration would not rest until the murderers and sponsors are brought to justice.

Time to take up arms against herdsmen attacks? - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

