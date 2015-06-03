Yummy couscous recipe with chicken and vegetables

Latest News

"Woman Falls From The Sky In Delta, Lands In Police Barracks" – Facebook Users Claim

25/06/2018
Argentina Vs Nigeria: Argentina Fans Revealed The Nigerian Player That Is A Threat To Them

25/06/2018
D'banj May Face This Legal Punishment For The Death Of His Toddler Son

25/06/2018

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Polls open in Turkey's most fiercely-fought elections in years

How end to Saudi driving ban will open up employment opportunities

Prince William is welcomed to Jordan by Crown Prince Hussein

Father is shot dead on camping trip with two young daughters

Royal wedding preacher reveals he could feel Harry and Meghan's love

Paul Harris

Paul Harris

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

Oba Otudeko

Oba Otudeko

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

Yummy couscous recipe with chicken and vegetables

25/06/2018

Many of us love making quick meals and couscous is one of such fast-to-cook dishes. We tried different recipes and believe that the couscous recipe with chicken and vegetables you will find below is one of the best version of the meal. It is a delicious and nice dinner for any Nigerian family.

Couscous recipe with chicken and vegetables

About couscous

What is couscous? Couscous came from the word ‘kuskus’ and stands for meals made of semolina. Nigerian families also love staple foods, that is why you need to learn how to prepare couscous to impress your friends and family members. We know the best way to cook it with chicken and vegetables, which is a perfect combination for summer.

Delicious couscous recipe with chicken and vegetables

How to cook couscous

Every couscous recipe begins with a list of ingredients. You can add your ingredients, make the dish more or less spicy, use more summer vegetables or limit yourself to carrot meals or potatoes only, etc. Since we are explaining how to prepare couscous with chicken and vegetables, you will really need these two ingredients. It is a good idea to store some chicken breast in your refrigerator, as these can be used for numerous quick meals. Besides, you will need other ingredients as well.

List of couscous dish ingredients:

  • Bread (it is better to use dry crumbs) – two tablespoon
  • Chicken (use bone breast) – 300-500 grams
  • Chicken stock – 0.5 cup
  • Mix of vegetables (onion, carrot, sweet potatoes, tomatoes) – one cup of each type
  • Garlic – four cloves
  • Black pepper (use the ground option) – 0.5 tablespoon
  • Salt – a bit to flavour, 0.25-0.5 tablespoon
  • Rosemary (select the dried type) – 0.25 tablespoon
  • No-stick spray – a little bit for cooking
  • Couscous – one cup

Make sure your seasonings are either crushed or minced, and all the vegetables are peeled, chopped or sliced. You can use both fresh and frozen vegetables. Everything depends on the season.

How to cook couscous recipe with chicken

Steps to prepare couscous

  • Step 1. Start cooking by preparing the following mixture: add dry pieces of bread to a plate along with rosemary, black pepper, and some salt. Take your chicken, slice it using a knife and coat well in the mixture you have already prepared.
  • Step 2. Now you need a pot covered with no-stick spray, placed on a stove for pre-heating. Place the chicken strips on the hot pot and stir them for approximately 4-6 minutes. Afterwards, put the cooked pieces away and cover them to preserve the heat.
How to prepare couscous with chicken and vegetables
  • Step 3. Place chicken stock into a pot and let it boil. You are on the last stages of cooking couscous with chicken and vegetables, so after everything starts to boil you can add sliced carrots, pieces of potatoes, onions and minced garlic. Keep stirring this mixture for another 4-6 minutes.
Best couscous recipe with chicken and vegetables
  • Step 4. Add pieces of tomatoes and chicken (from step 2) into the pot that has to be covered at this point. Keep cooking on low heat for approximately 10 minutes.

Couscous recipe
  • Step 5. Now take another pot and prepare couscous, based on its package guides.
Couscous recipe and ingredients with chicken and vegetables
  • Step 6. When both meals are prepared, you can serve the delicious couscous with chicken and vegetables and enjoy it.

This is how you can cook delicious couscous in Nigeria. Some families enjoy serving it with some salad and fresh pita bread pieces. Others also add yogurt with spices.

[embedded content]

Click Here to Comment on this Article
