Actress Funke Adesiyan recalls how she lost a child 3 years ago as she grieves with Dbanj

- Nollywood actress Funke Adesiyan took to her Instagram page to sympathize with Dbanj over the loss of his child

-According to the actress, it's not easy to lose a child as she has experienced such herself

- She consoled the musician, asking God to help him with his grief

Following the death of Dbanj's son many celebrities, friends and fans have reached out to sympathize with the grieving artiste.

Nollywood actress, Funke Adesiyan, joined other celebrities to sympathize with the Nigerian musician. She took to her Instagram page to share a very emotional message.

The actress in her post consoled Dbanj, saying that losing a child is the most devastating thing and won't be easy to overcome.

READ ALSO: Photo of Dbanj's residential swimming pool where his son drowned

The thespian spoke of her own experience; how she lost her child three years ago. She said it was one of her most trying times but she learnt how to grow with it.

She wrote: "Lost a child 3yrs ago. It's still the singular devastating thing that happened to me. This is a pain that never goes away. You just learn to grow with it. I've been there and I know no one can comfort you except God himself. May HE give you the fortitude to bear this"

NAIJ.com had reported that a photo of the swimming pool where baby Daniel reportedly passed away has surfaced on social media. Dbanj had shared a photo of himself posing beside the pool a while back.

According to various sources, Daniel who was one-year-old drowned at Dbanj’s Ikoyi residence on Sunday, June 24, 2018. His remains have since been moved to a morgue at GRA, Ikeja.

Reacting to the news, Dbanj took to his Instagram page to write that: “ Trying Times . But my God is Always and Forever Faithful ��.”

Mom's Blog Ep 3: Does A Mom Have Weekends? - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng