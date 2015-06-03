Ekiti election: INEC, APC preloading card readers - Fayose

- Governor Ayodele Fayose accused the APC and the INEC of colluding to preload card readers for the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti state

- Fayose said the criminal act is being perpetrated in Akure, Ondo state, in collaboration with the Ondo state government

- He maintained that the plot is to bring in about 14,000 people from Ondo state to vote in Ekiti

Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose accused the APC and the INEC of colluding to preload card readers meant for the July 14 governorship election in the state, with a view to manipulating the poll in favour of the party's candidate, Kayode Fayemi.

Guardian reports that Fayose also said the plot to manipulate the poll to favour Fayemi was being perpetrated in Akure, Ondo state, in collaboration with the state government

The governor noted that over 550 polling units spread across the state were targeted to be preloaded with between 50 and 200 votes in favour of the APC.

According to a statement by Fayose’s chief press secretary, Idowu Adelusi, the outgoing governor alleged that APC was also printing fake voter cards in Akure with support from the Ondo state government, as well as planning to bring in about 14,000 people from Ondo state to vote in Ekiti.

He said: “I don’t want to bring this picture out yet, but those who said preloading is not possible are lying. Right now, they are doing manual preloading in Akure, as I speak.

“For polling units with over 1,000 voters, they spread the preloading to between 50 and 200 votes per polling unit. In Ikere, 58 of such polling units were targeted and Ado-Ekiti has 158 of such.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that minister of solid mineral development Kayode Fayemi declared that the Ekiti state governor Fayose Fayose and his jokes will soon end in jail.

Fayemi responded to the issues raised against him by Fayose saying that the governor is cooking up a white paper that he can shop around with a view to getting him banned from public office.

