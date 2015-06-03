How social media users raised alarm about the swimming pool 5 weeks before the death of Dbanj's son

Following the untimely death of singer, Dbanj's 1-year-old boy, a Twitter user identified as Tobi Samson has revealed the precautions some Nigerians had advised the singer to take before the passing of his son.

According to reports, the young chap drowned in the swimming pool located in the Ikoyi residence of Dbanj and his wife. NAIJ.com shared a clip just recently, showing people just how the swimming pool is designed.

Although the aesthetics could send anyone to space and back, the truth is, it was dangerous, especially because a child was living in the house. When the pool was first shown on social media, many concerned Nigerians sent messages to Dbanj offering to help him make it baby proof for free.

Although, most of their concerns ended up in the archives of Twitter's data, Tobi has chosen this moment to point out that the seemingly inevitable could have been prevented five weeks ago when people showed just how dangerous the pool actually was for any child.

Read the heart-breaking yet innocent messages that could have perhaps, saved a life.

How social media users raised alarm about the swimming pool 3 weeks before the death of Dbanj's son

How social media users raised alarm about the swimming pool 3 weeks before the death of Dbanj's son

Meanwhile, Nigerian celebrities have shared several condolences to the Oyebanjo family as they struggle through this trying time.

Our prayers are with the family at this time.

[embedded content]

