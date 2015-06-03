How Suswam reportedly received a phone call from wanted militia member and landed in DSS custody afterwards

- Former governor of Benue state, Gabriel Suswam, got into trouble with the Department of State Services after reportedly receiving a call from a wanted notorious militia

- Suswam's line was tapped by the DSS, and he was arrested and detained after the phone call

- Governor Samuel Ortom has denied writing a petition to the security agency for the arrest of his predecessor

An alleged phone call received by the former Benue state governor, Gabriel Suswam, from a wanted notorious militia in the state, was said to have led to his arrest and detention.

Vanguard reports that the militia, who is wanted by security agencies for wanton killings in Benue and neighbouring states, spoke with the former governor on the telephone, but Suswam's line was tapped.

NAIJ.com gathers that Suswam had been under the watch of the Department of State Services (DSS) since some guns and exotic vehicles were retrieved and taken away from a property in Maitama district, which he reportedly owns.

The former governor, who has been released, had been under the radar of security agencies to establish if he had any links with criminals responsible for the spate of killings in the state.

After being suspected of filing the petition that led to his arrest and detention, the state governor, Samuel Ortom, has openly denied it.

READ ALSO: Excitement as Saudi women legally drive after kingdom's controversial ban ends (photos)

Ortom said in a statement: “We wish to categorically state that Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom did not write a petition, which led to the arrest of former governor of the state, Gabriel Suswam, contrary to some media reports.

“The Benue state government has written a petition against leaders of Miyetti Allah and has filed a lawsuit against the group. The state government has evidence to prove that the socio-cultural organisation is responsible for recent attacks and killing of innocent people in the state.

“Those peddling the allegation that Governor Ortom is behind the arrest of his predecessor are doing so to cause disaffection and create a state of confusion. Ortom’s administration will not be distracted from its commitment to get justice for victims of mindless attacks on the state."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that former governor of Benue state, Gabriel Suswam, was arrested by Department of State Service (DSS) over an alleged connection with the killings in the state.

Suswam was arrested after the incumbent governor, Samuel Ortom, allegedly petitioned the DSS over the security situation in the state.

Benue Elders Speak on Herdsmen Attacks | on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng