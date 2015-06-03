Compromise reached as Okorocha is set to drop son-in-law to regain Imo party structure

- Governor Rochas Okorocha might be dropping his son-in-law as candidate for 2019 gubernatorial election

- Okorocha plans follows his moves to regains the All Progressives Congress (APC) structure in Imo state

- According to sources, the governor is said to have allegedly agreed to the condition of dropping his son-in-law

The governor of Imo state is set to drop his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, whom he had earlier anointed to replace him as governor of the state.

Rochas Okorocha alleged plan to drop Nwosu's ambition for governorship in Imo state follows, his moves to regains the All Progressives Congress (APC) structure in Imo state.

Vanguard reports that having lost out at the ward, local government and state congresses in Imo, Rochas is considered a key factor in the party’s effort at retaining the governorship position.

It was gathered that the governor some of the governors' adversaries including the party's national organising secretary, Osita Izunaso and others are major casualties in Okorocha's victory at the APC national convention.

Sources said these casualties would not retain some of their position as the governor is said to have allegedly agreed to the condition of dropping his son-in-law.

One of the sources said: “I am not in doubt that the incoming leadership would help Okorocha. He is the President’s man, but the President did not get involved in the outcome of the congresses in his usual way. Okorocha would be supported to rebound in Imo.

But the leadership will ask him not to field his son-in-law because that was one of the reasons he failed. It can’t be possible because Oshiomhole is an experienced politician who is led by the spirit of equity. All the people against Okorocha in Imo do not have the money to fund the election.

Can Ararume or Madumere fund the election? The party needs someone who will provide the resources and it is only the governor that can do it now. But he would not be allowed to field his son-in-law.

He might be asked to present a new person, who will be supported by every camp. All the camps are also likely to be asked to have a consensus candidate," the source said.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the APC had announced winners of various executive positions at its national convention which held in Abuja.

The party during the convention announced the emergence of a former governor governor of Edo state, Adams Oshimhole as the national chairman of the APC.

Also, the APC at the convention venue changed its party slogan from 'change' to 'progress'.

Source: Naija.ng