Photo of Dbanj's residential swimming pool where his son drowned

- This is a sad and trying time for Nigerian musician Dapo Oyebanjo

- His son and only child Daniel Oyebanjo III has reportedly passed on after drowning in a pool

Nigerian popular pop star Dapo Oyebanjo who is also known as Dbanj is in mourning as he loses his first and only child Daniel Oyebanjo III.

NAIJ.com had reported that Daniel Oyebanjo III had passed away after he drowned in a swimming at Dbanj's residence in Ikoyi area of Lagos state. Reports claim that baby Daniel's remains have been taken to the morgue.

Reacting to the tragic news, Dbanj had taken to his Instagram page to write: “Trying Times . But my God is Always and Forever Faithful ."

READ ALSO: Davido sends out condolence message to Dbanj as he wins best international act at 2018 BET Awards

A photo of the swimming pool where baby Daniel reportedly passed away has surfaced on social media. Dbanj had shared a photo of himself posing beside the pool a while back.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News

The singer had welcomed his first and only child with wife Lineo Didi Kilgrow in 2017. The little boy had celebrated his first birthday in May.

See photos of baby Daniel below:

PAY ATTENTION: Get the hottest gist on Naija Uncensored Facebook Group

Tears, wailing as late Moji Olaiya is laid to rest in Lagos - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng