Photo of Dbanj's residential swimming pool where his son drowned

“Woman Falls From The Sky In Delta, Lands In Police Barracks” – Facebook Users Claim

25/06/2018 07:56:00
Argentina Vs Nigeria: Argentina Fans Revealed The Nigerian Player That Is A Threat To Them

25/06/2018 07:57:00
D’banj May Face This Legal Punishment For The Death Of His Toddler Son

25/06/2018 08:00:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Polls open in Turkey's most fiercely-fought elections in years

How end to Saudi driving ban will open up employment opportunities

Prince William is welcomed to Jordan by Crown Prince Hussein

Father is shot dead on camping trip with two young daughters

Royal wedding preacher reveals he could feel Harry and Meghan's love

Paul Harris

Paul Harris

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

Oba Otudeko

Oba Otudeko

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

News

Photo of Dbanj's residential swimming pool where his son drowned

25/06/2018 07:18:00

- This is a sad and trying time for Nigerian musician Dapo Oyebanjo

- His son and only child Daniel Oyebanjo III has reportedly passed on after drowning in a pool

Nigerian popular pop star Dapo Oyebanjo who is also known as Dbanj is in mourning as he loses his first and only child Daniel Oyebanjo III.

NAIJ.com had reported that Daniel Oyebanjo III had passed away after he drowned in a swimming at Dbanj's residence in Ikoyi area of Lagos state. Reports claim that baby Daniel's remains have been taken to the morgue.

Reacting to the tragic news, Dbanj had taken to his Instagram page to write: “Trying Times . But my God is Always and Forever Faithful ."

A photo of the swimming pool where baby Daniel reportedly passed away has surfaced on social media. Dbanj had shared a photo of himself posing beside the pool a while back.

The singer had welcomed his first and only child with wife Lineo Didi Kilgrow in 2017. The little boy had celebrated his first birthday in May.

See photos of baby Daniel below:

Source: Naija.ng

