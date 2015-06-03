'Wife locks me out'

A HARARE man has claimed that his wife was in the habit of locking him out of their matrimonial home following a dispute in their marriage.

Evance Mudyanyama exposed Nomatter Matemeri at the Harare Civil court where he had applied for a peace order citing physical abuse.

He told the court that his wife's conduct led him to move out of their matrimonial home.

"Your Worship, she is my wife, but we are no longer staying together because she locks me out. I decided to stay at my workplace in Greencroft.

"We had an argument and since then she has been locking me out and I couldn't bear the pain anymore. I wanted to settle our dispute so that we could stay together but she denies me access to the house.

"Whenever I go to our matrimonial home she attacks me. The other day she pushed me in the passage and I sustained some minor injuries.

"I once reported the case to the police who advised me to apply for a peace order. I want a peace to prevail; whenever I call her mobile, it is answered by another man.

"It pains me because she is my wife. I paid lobola for her," he said.

In response Matemeri was opposed to the application saying she never abused the applicant.

"I am opposed to the application, he is not my husband. He only paid lobola but we never stayed together.

"I divorced him after I realised that he was married to another woman before so I had to let him go.

"He is the one who betrayed me. How dare he wasted my time? This is the reason why I locked him out.

"Currently I am staying in Kuwadzana and I do not know where he stays. I do not want him to visit my place of residence," she said.

Presiding magistrate Manase Musiiwa granted the peace order in Mudyanyama's favour.