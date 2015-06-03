Ex- Zpra cadre blasts BCC over water cuts

Ex-Zpra cadre Max Mkandla has blasted the Bulawayo City council for suddenly cutting water to the residents especially during the weekend without notifying the residents in Iminyela, Njube, Entumbane and Mpopoma suburbs.

Bulawayo city council cut water supply to the residents since Friday amid indications there were numerous water pipes bursts a in the suburbs prompting the water cuts.

Mkandla said the abrupt water cuts have affected families especially those with suckling children as they would need water to clean linen and use the toilets.

"This is a sad and disappointing development when the council and its Councillors fail to advise the residents of the water cut but just stop water supplies to the residents," he said. "We see this as pathetic. It is not proper for the Councillor to keep quite and not notify the residents on the developments."

Mkandla said there are also sick people who need to take medication and need to eat before doing so but how would they do so if they have no water.

He complained that there are clinics and police cells in the suburbs where water is needed in large quantities and just sudden cut off of water spells disaster for the inmates.

He called on the Councillors on the affected suburbs to apologies to the residents.

He however expressed hope that there was progress in restoring water to the residents as some of the suburbs started receiving the precious liquid. He warned that the Councillors must always advise the residents if there would be such water cuts.