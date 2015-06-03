WATCH: MDC Alliance joins Zanu PF youth in anti violence campaign

MDC Alliance and Zanu PF youth have made an anti violence campaign following the bomb blast erupted at the Zanu PF White City Bulawayo rally on Saturday which has claimed two lives so far.

Their picture campaigning against violence has gone viral on the social media.

Zanu PF activist Nick Mangwana said it was encouraging for the youth to come together to campaign against violence.

"In this video members of ZANU PF Youth and MDC- Alliance Youth make a joint call for peaceful and violence free elections. This is an encouraged initiative where our contestations has to be a contestation of ideas on what's best for our country. Kudos to you Comrades," he said.