WATCH: MDC Alliance joins Zanu PF youth in anti violence campaign

WATCH: MDC Alliance joins Zanu PF youth in anti violence campaignby Bridget Makura 25/06/2018 12:16:00 0 comments 1 Views
Their picture campaigning against violence has gone viral on the social media.
"In this video members of ZANU PF Youth and MDC- Alliance Youth make a joint call for peaceful and violence free elections. This is an encouraged initiative where our contestations has to be a contestation of ideas on what's best for our country. Kudos to you Comrades," he said.
