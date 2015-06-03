David Goldblatt: South Africa's chronicler of life under apartheid
Acclaimed South African photographer David Goldblatt has died at the age of 87 at his home in the main city, Johannesburg.
Fans describe his talent as a photographer who "chronicled apartheid" and "could freeze time".
Goldblatt was the first South African to be given a solo exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in New York in 1988 and won a number of prestigious awards.
Here is a selection of some of his photographs from a career spanning three decades. We include Goldblatt's original caption with each image.
All pictures subject to copyright.
