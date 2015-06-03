David Goldblatt: South Africa's chronicler of life under apartheid

Image copyright Photograph by David Goldblatt Image caption One of Goldblatt's best-known works is this photo taken in 1977, entitled, 'Shop assistant, Orlando West, Soweto, Johannesburg'.

Acclaimed South African photographer David Goldblatt has died at the age of 87 at his home in the main city, Johannesburg.

Fans describe his talent as a photographer who "chronicled apartheid" and "could freeze time".

Goldblatt was the first South African to be given a solo exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in New York in 1988 and won a number of prestigious awards.

Here is a selection of some of his photographs from a career spanning three decades. We include Goldblatt's original caption with each image.

Image copyright Photograph by David Goldblatt Image caption 'The commando of National Party supporters that escorted the late Dr Hendrik Verwoerd to the party's 50th anniversary celebrations. De Wildt, Transvaal (North-West Province), 31 October 1964.'

Image copyright Photograph by David Goldblatt Image caption 'Fifteen-year old Lawrence Matjee after his assault and detention by the Security Police, Khotso House, de Villiers Street, Soweto, Johannesburg, 1985.'

Image copyright Photograph by David Goldblatt Image caption 'Dancing-master Ted van Rensburg watches two of his ballroom pupils, swinging to a record of Victor Sylvester and his Orchestra, in the MOTHS' Hall at the old Court House, Boksburg. 1980.'

Image copyright Photograph by David Goldblatt Image caption 'Woman dressed for an occasion, Joubert Park, Johannesburg. 1975.'

Image copyright Photograph by David Goldblatt Image caption '"Lashing" shovels retrieved from underground. Every grain of sand in the yellow tailings dumps that made the Witwatersrand landscape and every grain of gold that made its wealth, came from a rock off a black man's shovel underground. Central Salvage Yard, Randfontein Estates, Randfontein, 1966.'

Image copyright Photograph by David Goldblatt Image caption 'Children on the border between Fietas and Mayfair, Johannesburg, circa 1959.'

Image copyright Photograph by David Goldblatt Image caption 'A farmer's son with his nursemaid, Heimweeberg, Nietverdiend, Western Transvaal. 1964.'

Image copyright Photograph by David Goldblatt, Image caption 'Ozzie Docrat with his daughter Nassima in his shop before its destruction in 1977.'

Image copyright Photograph by David Goldblatt Image caption 'An elder of the Dutch Reformed Church walking home with his family after the Sunday service, Carnavon, Cape Province (Northern Cape), January 1968.'

Image copyright Courtesty of Mikhael Subotzky Image caption David Goldblatt 1930 - 2018

All pictures subject to copyright.