But CSA are trying to exorcise them as they look forward to a future not haunted by what they did — and didn’t do — last summer.

“The majority of the owners clearly indicated the important matters they wanted to be resolved‚ that being the refund of the deposits and matters re: cost incurred‚” CSA’s board said in a statement to TimesLIVE.

“We are planning to meet with the owners shortly to discuss other outstanding matters they might wish to discuss.”

CSA’s deal with SuperSport reportedly has yet to be finalised‚ but it has upset the owners enough for the board to make an albeit weak attempt to address the issue in their statement: “Discussions with SuperSport are ongoing and we will inform them [the T20GL franchise owners] of some of the future discussions with other stakeholders.”