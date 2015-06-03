Arrests in Mozambique after jihadist attacks: president

"We condemn these acts and will not rest until their perpetrators and collaborators are neutralised and held accountable for their crimes," said Nyusi as he marked Mozambique's 43rd year of independence at a media conference in Maputo.

"Our defence and security forces are on the ground - firm and ruthless."

Nyusi said he had received offers of support from Moscow and Washington but did not give further details.

"US ambassador to Maputo Dean Pitman and the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in April both offered help to Mozambique to solve the attacks in Cabo Delgado," he said.

Nyusi did not state whether he had accepted either of the offers.

The president also revealed that several suspects, male and female, Mozambican and foreign, had been arrested in connection with the bloodshed.