Trump urges turning away immigrants, Congress struggles

Democrats have accused Trump of wanting to circumvent the U.S. Constitution's guarantee of due process for those accused of crimes.

Trump faced a global outcry, including criticism from some in his own Republican Party, this month over migrant children who were separated from their parents because of the administration's two-month old policy of seeking to detain and prosecute everyone caught entering the country illegally.

The president caved on Wednesday, issuing an executive order that ended the separations. But the zero tolerance policy remains in place, raising questions about where to house families detained at the border and how to process them speedily. Despite his order, the government has yet to reunite more than 2,000 children with their parents.

Rather than hire more judges to adjudicate the cases of illegal immigrants and clear a backlog, Trump wants fewer border-crossers to ease the burden on the court system.

Guatemalan children, some as young as five, are being held in a dozen shelters in the northeastern United States while their parents have already been deported, Guatemalan consulate official Pedro Tzunun in New York told Reuters.

“If you’re sending a parent home, why are you keeping the children?” said Jazmin Carrillo, spokeswoman for the consulate. “We don’t understand how this can be possible.”

LEGISLATIVE EFFORTS

The border crisis has intensified Democrats' anger with Trump and deepened a partisan divide on Capitol Hill. Republicans control Congress but are not united around a single immigration measure and a divide between moderates and conservatives has dampened prospects for a compromise.

Republican Representative Mark Meadows, a leader of a conservative faction among House of Representatives Republicans, said he expected that an immigration bill to be offered for a potential vote in the House on Tuesday, the second attempt in two weeks, would fail.

On Thursday the House rejected a measure favored by conservatives that would have halted the practice of splitting up families and addressed a range of other immigration issues.