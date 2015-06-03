Uruguay punish sluggish Russia to top Group A

Smolnikov's sending off may have ended Russia's hopes but in truth the encounter had already swung decisively against them by that point.

They went behind in sweltering conditions at the Samara Arena when Suarez struck a low free kick into the bottom corner that should have been easy pickings for Russia keeper Igor Akinfeev.

Sadly for the home fans, who had created a deafening din in the opening minutes, Akinfeev inexplicably vacated his bottom left corner, moving back to the side of the goal his wall was guarding and leaving space for Suarez to stroke the ball home.

It was Suarez's second of the tournament and seventh World Cup goal overall for Uruguay, with only Oscar Miguez having scored more for the South Americans with eight.

Russia doubled their lead in the 23rd minute when Diego Laxalt's shot from the edge of the area deflected off Cheryshev, leaving Akinfeev wrong-footed.