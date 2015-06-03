He only joined Chippa in January from Cosmos‚ but proved a good acquisition with four league goals in 11 starts and some good all-round contributions.

He has 17 goals in 50 starts in all competitions in the last two seasons.

LINDA MNTAMBO

Move: Chippa United to Orlando Pirates

Like Macuphu‚ Mntambo is another player who joined Chippa from Cosmos in January and has now been sold to Pirates as they look to build capacity for their assault on the Absa Premiership and African Champions League.

The 29-year-old midfielder also gave a good account of himself in his short stay in Port Elizabeth‚ and brings goals from the middle of the park wherever he has played before.

He managed 10 goals in 26 starts for Cosmos and Chippa last season‚ a fine return and it will be fascinating to see how and when he is used at Pirates.