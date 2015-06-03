Prominent Nigerian pastor reveals who will emerge president in 2019

- A prominent Nigerian pastor, Kayode Emmanuel, revealed who will emerge president during 2019 general elections

The general overseer and presiding pastor, Emmanuel Evangelical Church of God, Prophet Kayode Emmanuel, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari would hand over to a young person in 2019.

Nigerian Tribune reports that Emmanuel said this at the Shomolu headquarters of the church after the quarterly seven-day marathon prayer and fasting which had as its theme: "My Cup Runs Over."

NAIJ.com gathered that he noted that, "what Nigerians need at this time is to come together, irrespective of religious, ethnic, or political leaning, to pray for the country.

“Let us all pray for Nigeria. From God’s revelation, he would hand over power to a young man who will deliver the much-expected change and pilot the nation to the desired destination. God has prepared for the nation and citizenry as promised.

"Also, youths will emerge victorious in governorship elections, only if the elections are free and fair in 2019,” he said.

Explaining the significance of the just-concluded programme, he said: “It was set apart for soul winning, salvation, total healing, and deliverance.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, May 31, finally signed the 'Not Too Young to Run' bill into law.

This was disclosed in a tweet by the personal assistant to the president on new media, Bashir Ahmad.

While signing the bill, the president, on a lighter mood, ‘appealed’ to young people to defer their presidential ambition till after the 2019 general elections.

