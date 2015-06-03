Mercy Johnson commiserates with Dbanj’s family over the death of his son, shares more photos from her mother’s burial

- Mercy Johnson has shared more photos from the burial ceremony of her late mother

- The actress also commiserated with Dbanj who recently lost his son

- She asked God to give him the strength to bear the loss

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that popular Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson recently lost her mother to the cold hands of death about a month ago.

She and her family held the final burial rights for her mother in the last few days and she took to her Instagram page to pay tribute to her late mum as well as share photos from the burial ceremony.

The mum of there and her family members were all dressed in white. She also used the opportunity to commiserate with Nigerian musician Dbanj and his family over the death of their son.

READ ALSO: Breaking: Dbanj loses one-year-old son

“We said our final good bye to our loving mother a few days ago. Adieu Mama. Thanks to everyone for your prayers and support during this time.

My heart and prayers go out to @iambangalee and his family at this loss. God give you the strength. God be with you.”

A number of Nigerian celebrities have also shared their condolences with Dbanj. Several politicians also did the same with their social media accounts.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read the best news about Nigeria

Mom's Blog Ep 3: Does A Mom Have Weekends? | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng