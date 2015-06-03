Just in: 24 hours after deadly attack on Plateau, NAF deploys combat aircraft to troubled state (photo)

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Monday, June 25, deployed an Mi-35P combat helicopter and an Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft to Plateau saying this is in support of efforts aimed at quelling the crisis that recently erupted in the state and restoring normalcy.

A short statement by director of public relations and information of the security body, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, and obtained by NAIJ.com confirmed this.

READ ALSO: Why we didn’t attend APC national convention - Kwankwaso

“The deployment of the ISR aircraft is expected to enhance intelligence gathering while the combat helicopter would conduct armed reconnaissance and other combat air support operations in close coordination with surface forces deployed to the state.

The combat aircraft deployed by the Nigerian Air Force. Credit: NAF

“Meanwhile, other NAF air assets are available at nearby alternate airfields to hasten the process of restoring normalcy in the state, as might be necessary,” the statement said.

NAIJ.com earlier reported how at least 120 people were reported killed in an attack by armed men in Plateau state on Saturday, June 23.

The pastor in charge of Church of Christ In Nations (COCIN) Regional Church Council (RCC) Rop in Barkin Ladi local government area made this claim.

The cleric said the people were returning from a funeral service when they were attacked by suspected herdsmen.

NAIJ.com also reported that Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) gave reasons why herdsmen attacked mourners in Plateau state, killing over 120 people and causing serious injuries to hundreds others.

The chairman, north central zone of the organisation, Danladi Ciroma, who condemned the attacks, however, claimed the people were killed in retaliation to the killings of about 300 cows belonging to the herdsmen.

He said: “These attacks are retaliatory. As much as I don’t support the killing of human being, the truth must be told that those who carried out the attacks must be on revenge mission."

Benue Elders Speak on Herdsmen Attacks | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng