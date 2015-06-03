Group takes its campaign against proliferation of arms in Nigeria to United Nations

- The Nigerian chapter of the West African Action Network On Small Arms (WAANSA) has taken its campaign to the United Nations (UN)

The Nigerian chapter of the West African Action Network On Small Arms (WAANSA) has taken its campaign of combating illegal proliferation of arms across the country to the United Nations (UN).

This is coming few days after Nigeria was thrown into mourning again due to the recent killings in Plateau state.

WAANSA president, Mr Jephtah Asiomole represented West Africa at a UN conference focused on illegal proliferation of small arms and light weapons.

The conference reviewed the program of action and implementation of policies to prevent, combat and eradicate the illicit trade and domestication of international treaties and to consolidate the tactics meant to eliminate the global surge of arms proliferation.

Asimole used the international forum to call for international support for Nigeria in any capacity that will help eradicate the menace of gun violence in West Africa and Nigeria in particular with development in Plateau, Zamfara, Kaduna, Benue, Nasarawa states compounded by insurgency in the northeast region Nigeria.

He lamented that a lot of small arms are in the hands of non-state actors in Nigeria, adding that the country needs international support to address the issue.

He also called for support for peaceful elections in 2019 going by the role Nigeria plays in the sub-region.

He thanked President Muhammad Buhari, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara, all the service chiefs, the National Security Adviser and the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris for their commitment towards the eradication of small arms and light weapons in Nigeria.

Two months ago, President Buhari was nominated into the board of WAANSA. The organisation made this known through an open letter to the president seen by NAIJ.com and dated Wednesday, March 21.

The letter stated that President Buhari's nomination “is in appreciation of your dedication in eliminating gun violence and related crises in Nigeria and the West African sub-region.”

