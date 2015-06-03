Group takes its campaign against proliferation of arms in Nigeria to United Nations

Latest News

“Woman Falls From The Sky In Delta, Lands In Police Barracks” – Facebook Users Claim

25/06/2018 07:56:00
Argentina Vs Nigeria: Argentina Fans Revealed The Nigerian Player That Is A Threat To Them

25/06/2018 07:57:00
D’banj May Face This Legal Punishment For The Death Of His Toddler Son

25/06/2018 08:00:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Three asylum seekers are jailed in Sweden for synagogue arson attack

0out of 5

Husband who 'chopped off his pregnant wife's arm' is arraigned

0out of 5

Insiders say Trump doesn't tell defense secretary Mattis anything

0out of 5

Trump uses ex- attorney general to beef up FBI surveillance claim

0out of 5

New Jersey school bus driver 'asked students to text naked photos'

0out of 5

Giovanni Ravazzotti

3out of 5
Naguib Sawiris

0out of 5
Johann Rupert

0out of 5
Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

0out of 5
Jannie Mouton

0out of 5

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Group takes its campaign against proliferation of arms in Nigeria to United Nations

- The Nigerian chapter of the West African Action Network On Small Arms (WAANSA) has taken its campaign to the United Nations (UN)

- WAANSA Nigeria is an affiliate of the International Action Network on Small Arms and works in conjunction with the UN and ECOWAS

- WAANSA Nigeria has been proactive in the area of combating illegal proliferation of arms across the country

The Nigerian chapter of the West African Action Network On Small Arms (WAANSA) has taken its campaign of combating illegal proliferation of arms across the country to the United Nations (UN).

This is coming few days after Nigeria was thrown into mourning again due to the recent killings in Plateau state.

WAANSA president, Mr Jephtah Asiomole represented West Africa at a UN conference focused on illegal proliferation of small arms and light weapons.

READ ALSO: VP Osinbajo visits Jos to address Plateau killings

The conference reviewed the program of action and implementation of policies to prevent, combat and eradicate the illicit trade and domestication of international treaties and to consolidate the tactics meant to eliminate the global surge of arms proliferation.

Asimole used the international forum to call for international support for Nigeria in any capacity that will help eradicate the menace of gun violence in West Africa and Nigeria in particular with development in Plateau, Zamfara, Kaduna, Benue, Nasarawa states compounded by insurgency in the northeast region Nigeria.

He lamented that a lot of small arms are in the hands of non-state actors in Nigeria, adding that the country needs international support to address the issue.

He also called for support for peaceful elections in 2019 going by the role Nigeria plays in the sub-region.

He thanked President Muhammad Buhari, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara, all the service chiefs, the National Security Adviser and the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris for their commitment towards the eradication of small arms and light weapons in Nigeria.

Two months ago, President Buhari was nominated into the board of WAANSA. The organisation made this known through an open letter to the president seen by NAIJ.com and dated Wednesday, March 21.

The letter stated that President Buhari's nomination “is in appreciation of your dedication in eliminating gun violence and related crises in Nigeria and the West African sub-region.”

Source: Naija.ng

