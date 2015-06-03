Omisore is not part of us - SDP denies Osun governorship aspirant days after he defected from PDP, announced ambition

- The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Osun state says Iyiola Omisore is yet to be a part of the political organisation

- Omisore recently picked the party's form for the governorship election in Osun from its national headquarters

- Chief Ademola Ishola says the former senator's governorship ambition is yet to be known to the party

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Osun on Monday, June 25, said Senator Iyiola Omisore, a governorship aspirant in the forthcoming election in the state, was yet to formalise his membership with the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the chairman of the party in the state, Chief Ademola Ishola, who disclosed this at a news conference in Osogbo, said Omisore’s governorship ambition was not known to the party.

Senator Omisore had, on May 20, announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to SDP, and said he would use the platform to contest the September 22, governorship election in the state.

The report said he had claimed that PDP in Osun was in disarray and likely to remain in prolonged political crisis.

Ishola, however, said at the conference that Omisore was yet to formalise his membership status with the party in the state.

He said Omisore had neither visited the party’s secretariat nor purchased his ‘expression of interest form’.

“Since Omisore defected to SDP, we have not seen him in our party secretariat; rather than visiting us at the secretariat in the state, he was busy influencing people in Abuja,” Ishola said stating further that only three persons had shown interest to contest the election on the platform of SDP.

The party chairman gave the names of the aspirants as Chief Kolawole Adedeji, Abdulwakeel Abdulwahab and Alhaji Kehinde Nurudeen.

He said that only the listed aspirants were recognised by the party, adding that Omisore’s ambition was not known to SDP.

Ishola disclosed that the nomination form of the party was being sold at N5 million.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that Senator Iyiola Omisore, a former deputy governor in the state, picked his nomination and expression of interest form at the SDP national secretariat in Abuja.

Accompanied by his supporters, Omisore, a former Senate committee chairman on appropriation, expressed confidence that he will get the party's ticket and win the main election.

