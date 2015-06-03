Very soon, they will enter the senate or house of reps - Veteran comedian Alibaba reacts to the recent killings in Plateau state

- Alibaba has reacted to the recent killings in Plateau state

Veteran comedian Alibaba has reacted to the recent killings in Plateau state. He took to his Instagram page to write about how politicians responsible for the security of Nigerian citizens have failed.

He added that the appropriate response of Nigerians should be to vote out the irresponsible politicians. The well-loved funny man also said if nothing is done, the attackers will soon head to the Senate or House of reps.

Read his post below:

"If these crop of politicians, believe it's more important to budget for their constituents and issues that directly reflect on the voter influence, instead of putting a final stop to these senseless killings, then voting them out should be our response.

That means, no matter what it takes, get your PVC and do the needful. Because, in 2014, there were senseless killings. And since that time till now there has been even more senseless killings. Yet no effective punishment or combined action to let who ever these killers are to know that we will not take one more loss of life.

The way I see it, if someone keeps stealing from you and you do nothing to let the person know that you do not like it, they will continue stealing. Same goes for these kind of killings. A group of people killing 100s of people can not be a flash mob activity.

How long does it take to get a helicopter in the air? Especially when you know the hotspots. Just as I say, if the people who walk into any legistlative chambers, in States, anywhere in Nigeria, don't get punished, very soon, they will enter the Senate or House of Reps.

And they did. Yes they did. Same thing with these killings. The way it is going, we are losing and they are winning... and while we are whinning about strategies and condolences, they are planning the next attack. The bank robbers too know that, they can strike, get in an escape vehicle and disappear. Where are our air support security agencies?

When those who stole the monies were queried we called it witch hunt. In this day and age of modern technology that can find oil 2000 feet underground, we can not find murderers killing 100s of people. Habaaaaa. But SARS can find anyone they want. Can they help us find these killers? Or it's not in their job description? "

Source: Naija.ng