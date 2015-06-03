Just In: Osinbajo visits Plateau over killings

Vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo is set to be in Plateau on Monday, June 25 over the killings recorded in the state.

Premium Times reports that Yakubu Dati who is the state commissioner for information disclosed this in Jos, the state capital.

The vice president is expected to land at the Hiapang airport and address the leaders immediately.

According to the police, 86 people were killed in several villages while six persons were injured.

Meanwhile, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) gave reasons why herdsmen attacked mourners in Plateau state, killing over 120 people and causing serious injuries to hundreds others.

The chairman, north central zone of the organisation, Danladi Ciroma, who condemned the attacks, however, claimed the people were killed in retaliation to the killings of about 300 cows belonging to the herdsmen, The Nation reports.

Source: Naija.ng