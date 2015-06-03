Salah's goal not enough for Egypt as Saudi Arabia secure first World Cup victory since 1994

- Saudi Arabia claim their first World Cup victory in 24 years after beating Egypt 2-1 on Monday evening

- Liverpool star Mohamed Salah put the north Africans ahead earlier in the first half of the game

- While goals from Salman Al-Faraj and Salem Al-Dawsari ensured the Arabians claim the maximum victory in the game

Meanwhile, Uruguay and the host country, Russia are through to the next round of the championship

Saudi Arabia defeat Egypt 2-1 in their third Group A clash to secure their first World Cup victory at the Volgograd Arena since the 1994.

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah opened scoring for the north African outfit in the 22nd minute with an assist from Abdalla El Said.

The 26-year-old heightened Saudi's gaolkeeper Yasser Al Mosailem to gift his side the lead as they hope to claim their first victory of the tournament.

Having grabbed the first goal of the game, Hector Cuper's men continued press for more but their attacks were cut short by the opponent's defenders.

With less than five minutes to the end of the first half of the game, Juan Antonio Pizzi's men pressured the Egyptian defence to win a penalty that was validated by the Video Assistance Referee.

However, Fahad Al-Muwallad superb penalty was saved by Egyptian legend Essam El Hadary in the 41st minute.

But the Saudi's never gave up as they won another penalty kick after Ali Gabr fouls Fahad Al-Muwallad in his side's danger zone.

And Salman Al-Faraj sent the the oldest player to play at the FIFA tournament the wrong way to finally equalise for his side as the Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan signaled the end of the first half of the game.

Both sides returned to the pitch for the remainder of the game after observing the 15 minutes compulsory rest.

For most part of the second stanza of the game, the Arabians were the better side as they overpowered their opponent to grab force their way to victory at the end of the day.

Salem Al-Dawsari's volley ensured Saudi Arabia claim their first win in over 24 years of the FIFA organised tournament.

At the end of the group games, Mohamed Salah and his men finished at the base of Group A with no point while Uruguay are the table toppers with nine points.

Meanwhile, Uruguay and Russia are the two teams that progressed from Group A after the south American finished top of the table with nine points, as the hosts ended up second with six points.

NAIJ.com previously reported that Uruguay left it late to secure a vital 1-0 victory against Egypt as day two of the World Cup got underway at the Ekaterinburg Arena on Friday, June 15.

Atletico Madrid star José Giménez was the hero as his 90th minute header from a set-piece gave the South Americans all three points.

