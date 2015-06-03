Suarez, Cavani score as Uruguay defeat Russia in their last Group A game at the 2018 World Cup

- Uruguay on Monday, June 25, beat Russia 3-0 in their final Group game at Russia 2018

- Luis Suarez scored the first goal in the 10th minute before an own goal from Denis Cherysheu in the 23rd minute made it two-nil while Cavani's late goal sealed victory for the South Americans

- Uruguay and Russia have both qualified for the round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup, but the South Americans finished top in Group A

South American nation Uruguay on Monday afternoon, June 25, defeated Russia 3-0 in their final Group A game game at the 2018 World Cup as they finished as leaders in the Group.

These two nations went into this encounter unbeaten after winning their previous two games respectively in Group A as hosts Russia tasted their first defeat in front of their fans.

They both started the match impressive, but Uruguay took the lead in the 10th minute through Barcelona striker Luis Suarez.

Luis Suarez scores the first goal for Uruguay against Russia (photo: Getty)

The referee signaled for a free kick when Yuri Gazinskiy tripped Rodrigo Bentancur in which Luis Suarez converted the kick into a goal.

Denis Cherysheu would have himself to blame for scoring an own goal in the 23rd minute to give Uruguay two goal lead after he was unable to clear a shot played by Lucas Torreira, but he instead netted into his own net.

Russia were reduced to 10 men in the 36th minute when the referee gave Igor Smolnikov a red card after several committed fouls as he had been earlier given a yellow card.

The first half however ended with Uruguay leading 2-0 at the Samara Arena.

Russia tried all they could in the second half to at least pull a goal back, but Martin Caceres and Diego Godin were superb in the defense for Uruguay.

The South Americans netted their third goal at the death through Edinson Cavani who benefited from an header by Diego Godin who was superb in this tie.

Uruguay won the match 3-0 as they finished top of Group A with maximum 9 points.

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Luis Suarez 23rd minute strike was all Uruguay needed to overcome Saudi Arabia 1-0 in their second Group A match at the Rostov Arena, Rostov at the ongoing 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.

Indeed, it was a double celebration for the Barcelona forward who was earning his 100th cap for the South American side as well as helping his side reach the round of 16.

