28 amazing awards Davido has won over the last few years

Latest News

Latest News

“Woman Falls From The Sky In Delta, Lands In Police Barracks” – Facebook Users Claim

25/06/2018 07:56:00
Latest News

Argentina Vs Nigeria: Argentina Fans Revealed The Nigerian Player That Is A Threat To Them

25/06/2018 07:57:00
Latest News

D’banj May Face This Legal Punishment For The Death Of His Toddler Son

25/06/2018 08:00:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Three asylum seekers are jailed in Sweden for synagogue arson attack

0out of 5

Husband who 'chopped off his pregnant wife's arm' is arraigned

0out of 5

Insiders say Trump doesn't tell defense secretary Mattis anything

0out of 5

Trump uses ex- attorney general to beef up FBI surveillance claim

0out of 5

New Jersey school bus driver 'asked students to text naked photos'

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5
Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

0out of 5
Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

2out of 5
Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti

3out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
News

28 amazing awards Davido has won over the last few years

by 25/06/2018 12:26:00 0 comments 1 Views

The man of the moment, Davido is currently being celebrated across the country for his latest achievement. The Fire crooner recently bagged himself yet another award and his fans couldn't be more happier.

When Davido first hit the Nigerian music scene, while some people saw him as yet another 'rich kid' who probably wants to while away time but others however, saw a talented young man hungry with the need for the world to know what they were missing out on.

It's been several years since his debut into the Nigerian music industry and for lack of better way to put it, David Adeleke better known as Davido has proven himself an amazing and talented artiste.

He recently emerged winner in the category of BET's Best International Act Award. Although we ecstatic about this amazing win, it wouldn't be the first time Davido is getting recognition for his undeniable talents. While we are celebrating his latest win, NAIJ.com takes you through the several awards Davido has gotten so far.

READ ALSO: Breaking: Dbanj’s one-year-old son Daniel III passes on

1. Promising Youth Artiste, 2011

What a great way to begin one's career! It is safe to say that Davido stepped onto the music scene with a big bang. At the Dynamix All Youth Awards, Davido won the award for Promising Youth Artiste. in the year 2011.

2. Song of the Year, 2011

The song Bach When which featured Naeto C on, was a banger from the moment it was released. It received massive air plays and had over 100,000 views within a short period on YouTube. The song earned him the award for Song of Year in 2011, hosted by the Dynamix All Youth Awards.

3. Best Newcomer, 2012

Still riding on the sweet welcoming wings of fame, Davido after basking two awars the previous year, was honoured yet again with the Kora Awards for Best Newcomer in the year 2012.

4. Next Rated, 2012

Being the most sort after award, it was all joy and celebration when Davido was announced as winner of the Next Rated Awards at The Headies.

5. Best Video By A New Artiste

At the Nigeria Music Video Awards, the visuals for his song, Dami Duro earned him the award for Best Video By A New Artiste.

READ ALSO: Legendary footballer, Jay Jay Okocha's daughter causes massive stir on social media with new photos

5. Best Collabo of the Year, 2012

Still in the year 2012, his song Carolina in which he featured Saucekid, earned him the award for Best Collabo of the Year. It turned out to hold significance years later as Davido recently signed Saucekid to his music label.

6. Most Gifted Newcomer Video of the Year

The same song Dami Duro also earned him the award for Most Gifted Newcomer Video of the Year by Channel O Music Video Awards.

7. Best Pop/R&B Artiste of the Year, 2013

In the year that followed, Davido won the Nigeria Entertainment Awards for Best Pop/R&B Artiste of the Year.

8. Hottest Single of the Year, 2013

His song Dami Duro earned him the Nigeria Entertainment Awards for Hottest Single of the Year.

9. Best New Act of the Year, 2013

He also won the Nigeria Entertainment Awards for the Best New Act of the Year, 2013.

10. Best R&B/Pop Album, 2013

Davido left his fans filled with excited as he emerged winner in The Headies category for Best R&B/Pop Album with his Omo Baba Olowo album.

11. Hip Hop World Revelation, 2013

Still at The Headies Awards, he was honoured with the Hip Hop World Revelation recognition award.

12. Best Collaboration, 2014

As Davido continued to receive several recognition for his music talents, his song Gallardo featuring Runtown earned him the Nigeria Entertainment Award for Best Collaboration, 2014

13. Hottest Single of the Year, 2014

Still at the Nigeria Entertainment Awards, his song Aye earned him the Hottest Single of the Year award.

14. Male Artist of the Year, 2014

He went on to win the Male Artist of the Year atthe Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

15. Artiste of the Year

He also conquered at The Headies when he emerged winner in the Artiste of the Year category.

16. Song of the Year

His song Aye also earned him the Song of the Year award at The Headies.

17. Musician Of The Year (Male), 2014

At City People Entertainment Awards, he emerged winner of the Musician Of The Year (Male).

18. African Artiste Of The Year, 2014

All the way in Ghana, Davido was showing them the Nigerian spirit as he emerged winner of the African Artiste Of The Year at the Ghana Music Awards.

19. Best Afro Pop Video, 2014

His song Aye seemed to be the winning song. It earned him the award for Best Afro Pop Video at the 2014 Nigeria Music Video Awards.

20. Best Male, 2014

He also won the award for Best Male at the 2014 MTV Africa Music Awards.

21. Artist of the Year, 2014

He also won Artist of the Year still at the 2014 MTV Africa Music Awards.

22. Best Male West Africa 2014

Davido went on to win the award for Best Male West Africa at the 2014 African Muzik Magazine Awards.

23. Artist of the Year, 2014

Still at the 2014 African Muzik Magazine Awards, he won the award for Artist of the Year.

24. Music Video of the Year, 2014

The music video for his song, Aye earned him the Music Video of the Year at the 2014 Ben TV Awards.

25. Best International Act: Africa, 2014

At the 2014 BET Awards, he won Best International Act: Africa award.

26. Artiste of the year award, 2018

At the 2018 The Headies awards, Davido won big yet again. He emerged as Artist of the Year.

27. Best Pop Single of the year, 2018

His song Fia seemed to be taking the shine. It earned him the award for Best Pop Single of the year at The Headies.

28. Song of the year, 2018

Still on Fia, Davido won the award for Song of the year at 2018 Headies awards. He celebrated these big wins with no other person but his lady love, Chioma Rowland.

Davido is not only one of the brightest parts in Nigerian music industry, he is unarguably one of the most talented acts Nigeria has ever produced.

Kudos to him!

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News App

Get the hottest gist on Naija Uncensored Facebook Group

Forbes Under 30 List: Talented Young Africans Based 3 Categories | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More