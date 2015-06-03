28 amazing awards Davido has won over the last few years

The man of the moment, Davido is currently being celebrated across the country for his latest achievement. The Fire crooner recently bagged himself yet another award and his fans couldn't be more happier.

When Davido first hit the Nigerian music scene, while some people saw him as yet another 'rich kid' who probably wants to while away time but others however, saw a talented young man hungry with the need for the world to know what they were missing out on.

It's been several years since his debut into the Nigerian music industry and for lack of better way to put it, David Adeleke better known as Davido has proven himself an amazing and talented artiste.

He recently emerged winner in the category of BET's Best International Act Award. Although we ecstatic about this amazing win, it wouldn't be the first time Davido is getting recognition for his undeniable talents. While we are celebrating his latest win, NAIJ.com takes you through the several awards Davido has gotten so far.

READ ALSO: Breaking: Dbanj’s one-year-old son Daniel III passes on

1. Promising Youth Artiste, 2011

What a great way to begin one's career! It is safe to say that Davido stepped onto the music scene with a big bang. At the Dynamix All Youth Awards, Davido won the award for Promising Youth Artiste. in the year 2011.

2. Song of the Year, 2011

The song Bach When which featured Naeto C on, was a banger from the moment it was released. It received massive air plays and had over 100,000 views within a short period on YouTube. The song earned him the award for Song of Year in 2011, hosted by the Dynamix All Youth Awards.

3. Best Newcomer, 2012

Still riding on the sweet welcoming wings of fame, Davido after basking two awars the previous year, was honoured yet again with the Kora Awards for Best Newcomer in the year 2012.

4. Next Rated, 2012

Being the most sort after award, it was all joy and celebration when Davido was announced as winner of the Next Rated Awards at The Headies.

5. Best Video By A New Artiste

At the Nigeria Music Video Awards, the visuals for his song, Dami Duro earned him the award for Best Video By A New Artiste.

READ ALSO: Legendary footballer, Jay Jay Okocha's daughter causes massive stir on social media with new photos

5. Best Collabo of the Year, 2012

Still in the year 2012, his song Carolina in which he featured Saucekid, earned him the award for Best Collabo of the Year. It turned out to hold significance years later as Davido recently signed Saucekid to his music label.

6. Most Gifted Newcomer Video of the Year

The same song Dami Duro also earned him the award for Most Gifted Newcomer Video of the Year by Channel O Music Video Awards.

7. Best Pop/R&B Artiste of the Year, 2013

In the year that followed, Davido won the Nigeria Entertainment Awards for Best Pop/R&B Artiste of the Year.

8. Hottest Single of the Year, 2013

His song Dami Duro earned him the Nigeria Entertainment Awards for Hottest Single of the Year.

9. Best New Act of the Year, 2013

He also won the Nigeria Entertainment Awards for the Best New Act of the Year, 2013.

10. Best R&B/Pop Album, 2013

Davido left his fans filled with excited as he emerged winner in The Headies category for Best R&B/Pop Album with his Omo Baba Olowo album.

11. Hip Hop World Revelation, 2013

Still at The Headies Awards, he was honoured with the Hip Hop World Revelation recognition award.

12. Best Collaboration, 2014

As Davido continued to receive several recognition for his music talents, his song Gallardo featuring Runtown earned him the Nigeria Entertainment Award for Best Collaboration, 2014

13. Hottest Single of the Year, 2014

Still at the Nigeria Entertainment Awards, his song Aye earned him the Hottest Single of the Year award.

14. Male Artist of the Year, 2014

He went on to win the Male Artist of the Year atthe Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

15. Artiste of the Year

He also conquered at The Headies when he emerged winner in the Artiste of the Year category.

16. Song of the Year

His song Aye also earned him the Song of the Year award at The Headies.

17. Musician Of The Year (Male), 2014

At City People Entertainment Awards, he emerged winner of the Musician Of The Year (Male).

18. African Artiste Of The Year, 2014

All the way in Ghana, Davido was showing them the Nigerian spirit as he emerged winner of the African Artiste Of The Year at the Ghana Music Awards.

19. Best Afro Pop Video, 2014

His song Aye seemed to be the winning song. It earned him the award for Best Afro Pop Video at the 2014 Nigeria Music Video Awards.

20. Best Male, 2014

He also won the award for Best Male at the 2014 MTV Africa Music Awards.

21. Artist of the Year, 2014

He also won Artist of the Year still at the 2014 MTV Africa Music Awards.

22. Best Male West Africa 2014

Davido went on to win the award for Best Male West Africa at the 2014 African Muzik Magazine Awards.

23. Artist of the Year, 2014

Still at the 2014 African Muzik Magazine Awards, he won the award for Artist of the Year.

24. Music Video of the Year, 2014

The music video for his song, Aye earned him the Music Video of the Year at the 2014 Ben TV Awards.

25. Best International Act: Africa, 2014

At the 2014 BET Awards, he won Best International Act: Africa award.

26. Artiste of the year award, 2018

At the 2018 The Headies awards, Davido won big yet again. He emerged as Artist of the Year.

27. Best Pop Single of the year, 2018

His song Fia seemed to be taking the shine. It earned him the award for Best Pop Single of the year at The Headies.

28. Song of the year, 2018

Still on Fia, Davido won the award for Song of the year at 2018 Headies awards. He celebrated these big wins with no other person but his lady love, Chioma Rowland.

Davido is not only one of the brightest parts in Nigerian music industry, he is unarguably one of the most talented acts Nigeria has ever produced.

Kudos to him!

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News App

Get the hottest gist on Naija Uncensored Facebook Group

Forbes Under 30 List: Talented Young Africans Based 3 Categories | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng