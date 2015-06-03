Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika stuns in a N1.7m dress

- Vera launched a snazzy beauty parlour at Westlands, Nairobi

- She threw a lavish party as she introduced her venture to the world

- The socialite admitted her gown cost her about 1.7 million

Vera Sidika left the internet completely in awe when she unveiled her new, costly business venture after keeping it under wraps for a while.

The beauty hosted a party which was attended by her lover Otile Brown, friends and fellow celebrities who graced the opening of her posh beauty parlour.

In a candid confession on Sunday, June 24, the voluptuous vixen revealed her bedazzled gown cost her more than 1.7 million.

Vera continuously twirled around as she flaunted her hourglass body which embodied perfection and class. Photo: Edwin Ochieng/TUKO

"I got it from a talented designer in Tanzania who dresses renown celebrities like Wema Sepetu and other celebrated African acts," she said.

Vera continuously twirled around as she flaunted her hourglass body which embodied perfection and class.

Her dress which was slightly a lighter shade of brown stole the show as its iconic open back gave a hint of her perfectly toned body.

The voluptuous vixen revealed her bedazzled gown cost her a whopping KSh 500,000. Photo: Edwin Ochieng/TUKO

The gown hugged her curves so well as it highlighted her tiny, wasp-like waist. The long-sleeved one-of-a-kind gear swept the ground as she walked gracefully greeting her visitors and welcoming her guests.

“I started a hair business years back but had to close it up and restrategise. Now, I can easily manage my enterprises at the same time,” the socialite said as she giggled.

