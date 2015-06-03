So sweet! Anna Banner spends time with Flavour's adopted son Semah and her daughter (photo, video)

There's love in the air and family is all that matters. Singer, Flavour's baby mama, Anna Banner, recently shared photos of herself spending quality time with family on social media.

The young mother of one hinted that all was well between herself and baby daddy as she showed off their precious kids, including Flavour's recently adopted Liberian son, Semah.

Anna looked as beautiful as usual but also made sure to look happy as she referred to the kids as her babies.

Although, things got awry with Flavour, it appears love still very much lives in their hearts and Anna has proved it with the adorable photo which she shared on her social media page.

So adorable!

Recall Flavour first met with Semah when the visually impaired young boy did a cover to a song by the eastern singer.

From that point, his love for the kid has doubled and evidently, Semah has been fully accepted as a member of the family judging from Anna's actions.

It is thus true what they say, not all heroes wear capes, some just spread love in the biggest way and it changes lives.

