Plateau killings: Oby Ezekwesili mourns, says Presdient Buhari must account for the dead

“Woman Falls From The Sky In Delta, Lands In Police Barracks” – Facebook Users Claim

25/06/2018 07:56:00
Argentina Vs Nigeria: Argentina Fans Revealed The Nigerian Player That Is A Threat To Them

25/06/2018 07:57:00
D’banj May Face This Legal Punishment For The Death Of His Toddler Son

25/06/2018 08:00:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Three asylum seekers are jailed in Sweden for synagogue arson attack

Husband who 'chopped off his pregnant wife's arm' is arraigned

Insiders say Trump doesn't tell defense secretary Mattis anything

Trump uses ex- attorney general to beef up FBI surveillance claim

New Jersey school bus driver 'asked students to text naked photos'

Giovanni Ravazzotti

3out of 5
Naguib Sawiris

0out of 5
Johann Rupert

0out of 5
Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

0out of 5
Jannie Mouton

0out of 5

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
News

Plateau killings: Oby Ezekwesili mourns, says Presdient Buhari must account for the dead

25/06/2018 11:40:00

- Reactions have continued to trail the recent attacks of communities in Plateau state

- Former minister of education, Mrs Oby Ezekwesili has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to account for the dead

- Ezekwesili decried the consistent attacks on villages by suspected herdsmen, urging the president to address the killings

Former minister of education, Mrs Oby Ezekwesili has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to address the killings constantly reoccurring across the country.

Ezekwesili, the convener of the Red Card Movement, in a series of messages posted on her Twitter account on Monday, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to account for the dead in Plateau state.

The former minister who is also a former World Bank vice president, was reacting to the recent attacks in three local governments in Plateau state that resulted in the death of almost 200 locals.

She said a president who loves his people would not watch doing nothing while his people are being killed, even as she urged the various security agencies to find solutions and safeguard the citizens.

She tweeted: “We really must end this wasting of the lives of our citizens. How can these killings happen without consequences? Our hearts are heavy and broken over these killings. When will it stop? 201 lives reported lost, are we in a war? Buhari you must respond with action for them.

“Fellow Nigerians! I decided it is better to scream. Silence is the real crime against humanity, we must speak up for the people of Plateau. Everyone of us who believe in humanity must ask our president to act as C-I-C to protect an secure his people.

“Toddler, youth, the old, boys, girls, women, and men were killed with impunity in their communities. This is criminal; to not address this is unjust. Have you seen some of the pictures &video clips coming out of Jos, Plateau State? Have you seen our fellow citizens being massacred? Have we lost our outrage for evil? Has evil become our norm? Our President Buhari must account for the dead.

“No leader can survive the normalizing of killings of his citizens. Buhari, it is not normal for your citizens to be being butchered while the Nigerian-state that you lead watches on or is distracted with other priorities. It is life first, Mr. President.

“A leader will not allow killings of his people without consequences. It is abnormality for a people to not value the lives of their fellow human beings. Give justice to the nearly 200 dead in Plateau. Do it now!!!”

Meanwhile, Plateau governor, Simon Lalong, has promised the people of the state that the perpetrators will be apprehended by security agencies.

In a series of messages on his Twitter page, the governor also called on the Plateau people to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies to handle the situation.

“Operational plans are currently being put in place to secure the affected communities and fish out perpetrators of these crimes. While we pray for God’s guidance through this difficult time, we will do everything humanly possible to secure our state immediately,” the governor said.

Source: Naija.ng

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

THE DETECTIVE
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

Pride Of A Housegirl
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

Wet Love
Movies

Wet Love

The Powerful Virgin
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

BARREN MARRIAGE
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

