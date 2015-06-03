Plateau killings: Oby Ezekwesili mourns, says Presdient Buhari must account for the dead

- Reactions have continued to trail the recent attacks of communities in Plateau state

- Former minister of education, Mrs Oby Ezekwesili has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to account for the dead

- Ezekwesili decried the consistent attacks on villages by suspected herdsmen, urging the president to address the killings

Former minister of education, Mrs Oby Ezekwesili has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to address the killings constantly reoccurring across the country.

Ezekwesili, the convener of the Red Card Movement, in a series of messages posted on her Twitter account on Monday, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to account for the dead in Plateau state.

The former minister who is also a former World Bank vice president, was reacting to the recent attacks in three local governments in Plateau state that resulted in the death of almost 200 locals.

She said a president who loves his people would not watch doing nothing while his people are being killed, even as she urged the various security agencies to find solutions and safeguard the citizens.

She tweeted: “We really must end this wasting of the lives of our citizens. How can these killings happen without consequences? Our hearts are heavy and broken over these killings. When will it stop? 201 lives reported lost, are we in a war? Buhari you must respond with action for them.

“Fellow Nigerians! I decided it is better to scream. Silence is the real crime against humanity, we must speak up for the people of Plateau. Everyone of us who believe in humanity must ask our president to act as C-I-C to protect an secure his people.

“Toddler, youth, the old, boys, girls, women, and men were killed with impunity in their communities. This is criminal; to not address this is unjust. Have you seen some of the pictures &video clips coming out of Jos, Plateau State? Have you seen our fellow citizens being massacred? Have we lost our outrage for evil? Has evil become our norm? Our President Buhari must account for the dead.

“No leader can survive the normalizing of killings of his citizens. Buhari, it is not normal for your citizens to be being butchered while the Nigerian-state that you lead watches on or is distracted with other priorities. It is life first, Mr. President.

“A leader will not allow killings of his people without consequences. It is abnormality for a people to not value the lives of their fellow human beings. Give justice to the nearly 200 dead in Plateau. Do it now!!!”

Meanwhile, Plateau governor, Simon Lalong, has promised the people of the state that the perpetrators will be apprehended by security agencies.

In a series of messages on his Twitter page, the governor also called on the Plateau people to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies to handle the situation.

“Operational plans are currently being put in place to secure the affected communities and fish out perpetrators of these crimes. While we pray for God’s guidance through this difficult time, we will do everything humanly possible to secure our state immediately,” the governor said.

