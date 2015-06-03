Top things to do in Lagos, Nigeria

Latest News

Latest News

“Woman Falls From The Sky In Delta, Lands In Police Barracks” – Facebook Users Claim

25/06/2018 07:56:00
Latest News

Argentina Vs Nigeria: Argentina Fans Revealed The Nigerian Player That Is A Threat To Them

25/06/2018 07:57:00
Latest News

D’banj May Face This Legal Punishment For The Death Of His Toddler Son

25/06/2018 08:00:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Three asylum seekers are jailed in Sweden for synagogue arson attack

0out of 5

Husband who 'chopped off his pregnant wife's arm' is arraigned

0out of 5

Insiders say Trump doesn't tell defense secretary Mattis anything

0out of 5

Trump uses ex- attorney general to beef up FBI surveillance claim

0out of 5

New Jersey school bus driver 'asked students to text naked photos'

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti

3out of 5
Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

0out of 5
Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

0out of 5
Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

0out of 5
Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
News

Top things to do in Lagos, Nigeria

by 25/06/2018 11:38:00 0 comments 1 Views

Are you looking for some interesting places for recreational activities? We have prepared for you best things to do in Lagos Nigeria. In this article, you will find the list of great places and activities. So, choose the best option, let's go.

Things to do in Lagos Nigeria 2018

Photo: thenationonlineng.net

Top things to do in Lagos Nigeria

Play golf at Ikoyi Golf Club, Ikoyi

Things to do in Lagos Nigeria 2018

Photo: viewpointnigeria.com

READ ALSO: Largest city in Nigeria by population and land mass

The club was established in 1938, this is one of the oldest sports clubs in Nigeria. The number of members is about 10, 000 people from all over the world. The territory of the club is 456 acres. The course is located in a residential area, all the area is neat and there are the best conditions to play golf and have a rest. There are great Rotunda (a place for club events) and a big number of bars.

The visitors can find all the needed sports equipment and club souvenirs in the sports shop. After the play, you can attend sauna and massage. There is also a business center, with everything for business meetings or conversations.

Hang out at Inagbe Grand Resorts and Leisure

Things to do in Lagos Nigeria 2018

Photo: dealdey.com

Modern Lagos leisure resort situated on banks of Atlantic Ocean and Lagos Lagoon. This is a heavenly place with luxury design, the beauty of nature and wonderful service.

Among the activities there are:

  • Horseback riding
  • Quad bikes riding
  • Beach volleyball
  • Snooker
  • Basketball
Things to do in Lagos Nigeria 2018

Photo: finchglowtravels.com

  • Children’s park
  • Beach soccer
  • Golf range
  • Lawn tennis
  • Table Tennis (Ping Pong)
  • Spa treatment
  • Resort jungle tour

Spend time with family at Funtopia Water Park, Ibeju-Lekki

Things to do in Lagos Nigeria 2018

Photo: ekocityguide.com

A great place for fun things to do in Lagos. This is a entertainment park for the family. New indoor and outdoor entertainment center provides a wide range of interesting activities. There are three giant water slides and three interconnecting pools, “Cusco City” (place of arcade and computer games), “The Shed“ (place for billiards and table tennis), and a wide range of other activities.

Terra kulture, Victoria Island

Things to do in Lagos Nigeria 2018

Photo: cometonigeria.com

This is private educational and recreational center. Terra is a great place for those who love African art, and culture. This place is trendy among expatriates because it offers excellent chance to see Nigerian arts and crafts, to learn more about cultures and languages. It is also a place for conferences, drama, presentations, and seminars. Visitors can also go to the art shop and find there pieces of pottery, fabrics and dye making, batik making, weaving etc.

Terra kulture consists of Gallery, multi-purpose hall, language classes, African boutique and restaurant.

See unique exhibits of National Museum

Things to do in Lagos Nigeria 2018

Photo: hotels.ng

It was established in 1957. The museum has great collections of ethnography, archaeology and traditional art, historical monuments and contemporary arts. Among the main attractions of the museum: brasses from Benin City, Nok Terracotta, carved ivory, carved ivory.

Spend romantic evening in Casa Ilashe

Things to do in Lagos Nigeria 2018

Photo: lamangailashe.com

A calm place and relaxed atmosphere will make your evening unforgettable. Ilashe is tranquil oasis that is easy accessible from Ikoyi. There is also open lounge area, common bar, and 12 fully furnished bedrooms. The club provides:

  • Beachfront Swimming Pool
  • Ocean view bedrooms
  • Lounge & Bar
  • Furnished kitchen
  • BBQ
  • Internet access
  • Jet ski
  • Beachfront Bamboo Canopies
  • 24 hours Security

Go to a theatrical performance at National Arts Theatre, Iganmu

Things to do in Lagos Nigeria 2018

Photo: tvcontinental.tv

It was constructed in 1976. The place is a multi-purpose national monument for the presentation, preservation, and promotion of Nigerian culture and arts. The theater can accommodate 3,000 people, there is also a two cinemas, conference halls, and restaurant.

See Nigerian contemporary art at Nike Art Centre

Things to do in Lagos Nigeria 2018

Photo: hotels.ng

This is famous Nigerian art gallery and textile museum with more than 7,000 exhibits. Visitors can take an art course or go to 'Nike Tours', the tours to discover traditional African crafts such as adire, indigo, batik, beadwork, carving and painting.

Spend time with friends at Eleko Beach

Things to do in Lagos Nigeria 2018

Photo: skyscrapercity.com

A palm-fringed beach with small and beautiful beach huts. A beautiful place to spend time with friends or family. At weekends there are vendors selling vegetables, fresh fruits,fish and various arts. You can rent a hut and order barbecue. There are numbers of bars and eating joints along the beach.

Badagry Black Heritage Museum

Things to do in Lagos Nigeria 2018

Photo: pulse.ng

It was founded by Nigerian Cultural Commission. Hundreds of historical relics and a chronicle of more than 300 years are kept there. There are nine galleries that can tell you everything about the past of Lagos city. Trade dated shackles, documents, sketches, sculptures, photos, and other historical records will tell you many details.

Lagos is a big modern city, and everyone can find some interesting place to go. There are places where you can have rest, do sports, there are nightclubs, and many more, so choose the best place for you.

READ ALSO: Top fashion designers in Lagos

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More