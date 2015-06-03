'I support Nelson Chamisa' - Zhuwao

Latest News

Latest News

“Woman Falls From The Sky In Delta, Lands In Police Barracks” – Facebook Users Claim

25/06/2018 07:56:00
Latest News

Argentina Vs Nigeria: Argentina Fans Revealed The Nigerian Player That Is A Threat To Them

25/06/2018 07:57:00
Latest News

D’banj May Face This Legal Punishment For The Death Of His Toddler Son

25/06/2018 08:00:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Top Chef judge Padma Lakshmi leads online chorus of happy birthday wishes for Anthony Bourdain

0out of 5

Intelligence staffer, 58, who 'leaked to lover, 26, wooed reporter mistress while she was in college

0out of 5

Gay couple REFUSED entry to a ‘couples only’ beach in Italy

0out of 5

Fox News suspends Trump ex-staffer for 'cotton-picking mind' comment

0out of 5

Iran's female fans support their World Cup heroes against Portugal

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

0out of 5
Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

2out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5
Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

2out of 5
Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
News

'I support Nelson Chamisa' - Zhuwao

by 25/06/2018 17:26:00 0 comments 1 Views
Less than a year ago some of us, particularly NPF members and supporters, worked with the likes of Mnangagwa and Chiwenga. After the 15 November 2017 coup we stopped working with them because they turned their guns on President Mugabe and his colleagues by staging a coup.

On 18 November 2017 some people were fooled by Chiwenga and Mnangagwa to give cover to the coup; VAKAITISWA! Most of those who marched on 18 November have seen the light and no longer support the coup.

NPF was formed on 7 December 2017 with 2 main objectives as a response to the coup. First, NPF provides a political home for orphans of the military takeover of ZANU PF. Secondly, NPF seeks to democratically remove the coup government and restore legitimacy and constitutionalism. We must all join forces to remove EDiots and restore legitimacy and constitutionalism at the 2018 elections despite having been on different sides before.

As Patrick Zhuwao, I support our NPF parliamentary and council candidates. Their participation in the 2018 elections gives all political orphans of the military takeover of ZANU PF a home. These political orphans will now be represented in parliament and in councils.

I also support Nelson Chamisa as the Presidential Candidate for the 2018 elections. My support for Nelson Chamisa aims to focus all progressive forces towards democratically removing the coup government and restoring legitimacy and constitutionalism. You may have doubts and misgiving about Nelson Chamisa but they can never be bigger than the need to remove violence and the use of the military from our politics. I am urging ALL of us to support Nelson Chamisa for President in the 30 July 2018 Elections.

Iwe Neni Tine Basa. Umsebenzi lo Umkhulu.

Asante Sana.

Patrick Zhuwao
25th June 2018

All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More