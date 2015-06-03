Zimbabwean artist sings about White City bombing a day after the incident

A Zimbabwean musician has shocked the nation after releasing a song about the White City bombing just a day after the incident.

The song was shared on Soundcloud.com on Sunday afternoon at 14:07hrs.

The White City explosion happened on Saturday afternoon just when President Emmerson Mnangagwa had stepped off the stage as he was leaving the stadium.

Exiled former Zanu-PF spin doctor prof Jonathan Moyo, who is not a fan of Mnangagwa, said: "And who is behind this callous "bhomba" song seemingly produced either before or certainly less than 24 hours after yesterday's enigmatic if not incredulous explosion at White City Stadium in Bulawayo? Any clues from the meta data? What is the motive?"

Listen to the song below: