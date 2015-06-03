Portugal held after Cristiano Ronaldo penalty miss but qualify for last 16

Ansarifard converted the penalty to make it 1-1, pushing Portugal to second spot in the group behind Spain.

Portugal were left to rue a missed penalty by Cristiano Ronaldo in the 51st minute after Beiranvand pulled off a heroic save to deny the European champions a 2-0 lead.

Caceres consulted with VAR to award the penalty for Morteza Pouraliganji's foul on Ronaldo amid vociferous protests from the Iranians and their numerous supporters at the Mordovia Arena.

The Real Madrid forward, however, failed to convert, also losing the chance to tie England's Harry Kane at the top of the scorers' list on five goals.

Iran, needing a win to have any realistic chance of advancing to the knockouts for the first time, were well organised at the back and defended stoically but did not have enough men going forward.