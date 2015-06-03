Andy Murray beats Stan Wawrinka to claim first win since return from injury

Andy Murray claimed his first win since returning from a hip injury as he beat fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka 6-1 6-3 in the first round of the Eastbourne championships on Monday.

Murray, who took a wildcard into the seaside event as a fitness test for next week's Wimbledon, looked sharp on a sun-baked centre court and tasted victory for the first time since beating Benoit Paire in the last 16 of Wimbledon 350 days ago.

Last week at Queen's Club, Murray fell at the first hurdle to Nick Kyrgios in three sets and afterwards expressed doubts over his readiness to tackle Wimbledon.