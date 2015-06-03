2019: Kwankwaso reportedly speaks on his next political move, visits Fayose in Ekiti (photos)

Latest News

"Woman Falls From The Sky In Delta, Lands In Police Barracks" – Facebook Users Claim

25/06/2018 07:56:00
Argentina Vs Nigeria: Argentina Fans Revealed The Nigerian Player That Is A Threat To Them

25/06/2018 07:57:00
D'banj May Face This Legal Punishment For The Death Of His Toddler Son

25/06/2018 08:00:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Top Chef judge Padma Lakshmi leads online chorus of happy birthday wishes for Anthony Bourdain

0out of 5

Intelligence staffer, 58, who 'leaked to lover, 26, wooed reporter mistress while she was in college

0out of 5

Gay couple REFUSED entry to a 'couples only' beach in Italy

0out of 5

Fox News suspends Trump ex-staffer for 'cotton-picking mind' comment

0out of 5

Iran's female fans support their World Cup heroes against Portugal

0out of 5

Strive Masiyiwa

Strive Masiyiwa

0out of 5
Markus Jooste

Markus Jooste

0out of 5
Yasseen Mansour

Yasseen Mansour

0out of 5
Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

2out of 5
Raymond Ackerman

Raymond Ackerman

0out of 5

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
2019: Kwankwaso reportedly speaks on his next political move, visits Fayose in Ekiti (photos)

by 25/06/2018 17:47:00 0 comments 1 Views

Former governor of Kano state, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has paid a visit to Governor Ayo Fayose ok Ekiti where he reportedly endorsed Professor Kolapo Olusola Eleka for Ekiti governor.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain made the visit on Monday, June 25.

READ ALSO: Why herdsmen killed 120 people in Plateau - Miyetti Allah

The Nation reports that the senator claimed his visit to the state was to call for a peaceful poll but according to Lere Olayinka who is the spokesperson to Governor Fayose, Kwankwaso endorsed Eleka for the coming election.

Kwankwaso visits Fayose, reportedly campaigns for PDP candidate (photos)

Governor Fayose and Senator Kwankwaso. Credit: Twitter, Lere Olayinka

There has been rumour that Kwankwaso may soon defect to the Peoples Democratic Party after he fell out with Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano.

In a statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Idowu Adelusi, also quotes Kwankwaso as saying that “elections should not be seen as war but the votes of the people must be made to count.”

Kwankwaso visits Fayose, reportedly campaigns for PDP candidate (photos)

Kwankwaso reportedly spoke with northerners in the state. Credit: Twitter, Lere Olayinka

On whether he would defect to the PDP, Kwankwaso replied that “his next move would be determined by the collective decision of the new PDP bloc.”

Kwankwaso visits Fayose, reportedly campaigns for PDP candidate (photos)

There are reports Kwankwaso may soon leave the APC. Credit: Twitter, Lere Olayinka

In his reaction, Fayose haled Kwankwaso for his visit.

The Ekiti governor said peace was necessary for the unity of the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, for boycotting the just concluded APC national convention held at the weekend in Abuja on Saturday, June 23 and 24, the Kano state commissioner for information, Comrade Mohammed Garba, lambasted the state’s former governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

He described the reasons Kwankwaso gave for not being at the convention as false.

Punch reports that in a statement personally signed by Comrade Garba, he said the Kano Congresses were adjudged the best recently conducted in the country as there was no case of parallel congress in the state.

APC Official Tells Why His Party Could Be Voted Out in 2019 - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

