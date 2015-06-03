Russ 2018: Ronaldo fails to score from the spot as Portugal battle Uruguay in Round of 16

- Spain topple Portugal after Group B final games on Tuesday in Russia

Current world's best footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo missed from the spot during Portugal’s final Group B match against Iran at the ongoing 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia on Monday night.

The encounter which was decided at Mordovia Arena, Saransk saw the European champions bank on Ricardo Quaresma’s 45th minute wonderful strike. However, the match ended in a 1-1 draw with the hard fighting Asian side never giving up.

Initially , the individual brilliance of Quaresma was looking a match winner, but in the dying moments it could not save Portugal.

A late penalty was awarded to Iran in the 93rd minute following intervention from VAR, and Iran's Karim Ansarifard kept his cool to convert from the spot to level score at 1-1 to set up a grandstand finish.

On the other end, Spain's La Roja’s played out a 2-2 draw with Morocco, meaning the former World Cup winners' top Group B and will play hosts’ Russia in Moscow on Sunday.

In all honesty, it was tough affair all through as both sides did not want to give up the contest with Ronaldo escaping expulsion with a yellow card for unsportsmanlike conduct in the 81st minute.

Portugal looked to have won the group entering the final moments, but Iran's equaliser and a leveller for Spain against Morocco means Portugal will face Uruguay in the round of 16 on June 30.

Ronaldo reacts after missing from the spot as Spain top Portugal after final Group B matches at 2018 World Cup. Photo Credit: Getty images

Real Madrid's Ronaldo had the game's first attempt in the third minute, and he brought a smart save from Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, before Vahid Amiri fired wide off the post down the other end four minutes later.

The European champions had another opportunity in the ninth minute following a mistake from Beiranvand, but Joao Mario could only kick the ball over the crossbar as the Portuguese continued to waste chances that came their way.

Beiranvand made another mess of a Quaresma's cross in the 14th minute as the Europeans continued to threaten, but Iran managed to clear their lines perfectly.

Carlos Queiroz's side were presented an opportunity of their own in the 22nd minute when Ehsan Hajsafi was brought to the deck, and the resulting free kick from Ramin Rezaeian was not too far away.

Ronaldo hacked down by an Iranian defender during the contest on Monday night as Portugal settle for a 1-1 draw with the Asians. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Saeid Ezatolahi flicked a header into the arms of Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio 10 minutes before the break as Iran threatened once again, before Ronaldo fired into the body of Beiranvand down the other end of the field.

Portugal did take the lead in the final stages of the first half, however, with Quaresma using the outside of his boot to sensationally bend the ball into the top corner of the net.

There was a hugely controversial moment early in the second period when Portugal were awarded a penalty following a VAR review, with Ronaldo going down inside the box under a challenge from Ezatolahi.

Portugal players react during their 1-1 draw with Iran on Monday night. Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Real Madrid forward stepped forward looking to score his fifth goal of the 2018 World Cup, but Iran goalkeeper Beiranvand kept out Ronaldo's spot kick with a smart save.

VAR was again called into action 10 minutes from time, and Ronaldo picked up a yellow card for a collision with Morteza Pouraliganji, but the Iranian players wanted a red.

Iran players react after leveling scores from the spot at the dead during their final Group B match on Monday night. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Iran were incredibly awarded a penalty in stoppage time when VAR asked the referee to have a look at a potential Cedric Soares handball, and Queiroz's side scores from the spot to finish the encounter on the high.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously had reported that Uruguay on Monday afternoon, June 25, defeated Russia 3-0 in their final Group A game as they finished as group leaders.

These two nations went into this encounter unbeaten after winning their previous two games respectively in Group A as hosts Russia tasted their first defeat in front of their fans.

They both started the match impressive, but Uruguay took the lead in the 10th minute through Barcelona striker Luis Suarez.

Denis Cherysheu would have himself to blame for scoring an own goal in the 23rd minute to give Uruguay two goal lead after he was unable to clear a shot played by Lucas Torreira, but he instead netted into his own net.

The first half however ended with Uruguay leading 2-0 at the Samara Arena. but the South Americans also had time to net their third goal at the death through Edinson Cavani who benefited from an header by Diego Godin as Uruguay won the match 3-0 as they finished top of Group A with maximum 9 points.

