It pains me that those that voted us in the power are losing their lives - Ekweremadu

“Woman Falls From The Sky In Delta, Lands In Police Barracks” – Facebook Users Claim

25/06/2018 07:56:00
Argentina Vs Nigeria: Argentina Fans Revealed The Nigerian Player That Is A Threat To Them

25/06/2018 07:57:00
D’banj May Face This Legal Punishment For The Death Of His Toddler Son

25/06/2018 08:00:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Top Chef judge Padma Lakshmi leads online chorus of happy birthday wishes for Anthony Bourdain

Intelligence staffer, 58, who 'leaked to lover, 26, wooed reporter mistress while she was in college

Gay couple REFUSED entry to a ‘couples only’ beach in Italy

Fox News suspends Trump ex-staffer for 'cotton-picking mind' comment

Iran's female fans support their World Cup heroes against Portugal

Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

It pains me that those that voted us in the power are losing their lives - Ekweremadu

25/06/2018 15:19:00

- Senator Ike Ekweremadu condemned the killings in Plateau

- The deputy Senate president emphasized the need for the restructuring of the country

- He said this will allow governors to be more accountable

The deputy president of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has raised the alarm over the escalating killings and insecurity in Nigeria, warning that more lives would be lost unless the nation’s security architecture was reorganised.

Reacting to the recent killings in Plateau state, Ekweremadu decried the reluctance of the nation’s leaders to tinker with the nation’s security structure, despite glaring lapses.

READ ALSO: Why herdsmen killed 120 people in Plateau - Miyetti Allah

The senator, who spoke after decorating his newly promoted security aides commended the Nigeria Police for the recent promotion exercise, noting that such would motivate the personnel to give their best.

On the recent killings in Jos, Ekweremadu said: “It is really unfortunate because our country is a nation where the leaders have refused to learn from the mistakes and missteps of the past.

“For many years now, some of us have been consistent about the need to descentralise our security architecture; and so long as we are not doing that, we are going to get exactly the same result.

“It pains me that innocent people, who voted us into power to protect their lives and property are losing their lives and their property because we have refused to take the correct steps.

“The sad news is not only that many people have died, but also that more people will die unless we take the right steps, putting the right security architecture in place. There is no way you will have a federation like Nigeria as big as it is, with all the diversities, and continue to operate a centralised policing and expect it to work. It will never work and it is a major problem.

“So, it is sad that this is happening. But, as I said, the real tragedy is that this Plateau incident is not going to be last because we refuse to be corrected”.

Ekweremadu reasoned that the Government of Plateau State would be in the best position to protect the citizens if it had its own police outfit.

“I want to call on the Federal Government and the leaders of this country again for us to, for once, decide to protect the lives and property of those we are leading because that is the primary purpose of government. I appeal to the Federal Government to have a rethink on the issue of restructuring, especially the ones relevant to the security of lives and property. And the only way to do that is for all of us to sit down and agree to, within a space of the next two or three months, amend the constitution to enable the component units of this country to have their own security architecture, namely the police.

“If the people of Plateau are empowered under the constitution to have their police, then you can place the blame squarely on the governor because he will have the responsibility to recruit sufficient police personnel to protect the people. Right now, the responsibility is that of the Federal Government. There is little or nothing the governor can do about it.

“I sympathise with the people of Plateau State, especially the communities, which lost their loved ones. However, I will continue to sound even like a broken record until the correct thing is done”, he concluded.

Meanwhile, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) gave reasons why herdsmen attacked mourners in Plateau state, killing over 120 people and causing serious injuries to hundreds others.

The chairman, north central zone of the organisation, Danladi Ciroma, who condemned the attacks, however, claimed the people were killed in retaliation to the killings of about 300 cows belonging to the herdsmen, The Nation reports.

National Day of Mourning for Victims of Violent Killings Across Nigeria | NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

