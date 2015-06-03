I won’t go to jail because I have integrity - Buhari boasts

Latest News

Latest News

“Woman Falls From The Sky In Delta, Lands In Police Barracks” – Facebook Users Claim

25/06/2018 07:56:00
Latest News

Argentina Vs Nigeria: Argentina Fans Revealed The Nigerian Player That Is A Threat To Them

25/06/2018 07:57:00
Latest News

D’banj May Face This Legal Punishment For The Death Of His Toddler Son

25/06/2018 08:00:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Top Chef judge Padma Lakshmi leads online chorus of happy birthday wishes for Anthony Bourdain

0out of 5

Intelligence staffer, 58, who 'leaked to lover, 26, wooed reporter mistress while she was in college

0out of 5

Gay couple REFUSED entry to a ‘couples only’ beach in Italy

0out of 5

Fox News suspends Trump ex-staffer for 'cotton-picking mind' comment

0out of 5

Iran's female fans support their World Cup heroes against Portugal

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

2out of 5
Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
News

I won’t go to jail because I have integrity - Buhari boasts

by 25/06/2018 14:30:00 0 comments 1 Views

- President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that he is not afraid of anything after his tenure

- He said that he won't go to jail because of his integrity and honesty

- The president noted that he would have gone to jail after his previous appointments if not for his integrity and honesty

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, June 25, said that he would not go to jail at the end of his administration because of his integrity and honesty.

The Punch reports that he said that he would have gone to jail after his previous appointments if not for his integrity and honesty.

READ ALSO: A young person will take over from Buhari in 2019 - Pastor

NAIJ.com gathered that a statement by the senior special assistant on media and publicity to the president, Garba Shehu, revealed that Buhari spoke while receiving a delegation of the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said he had no regrets for being a person of honesty and integrity.

“I am satisfied with what I am. I am happy. I have kept myself and people close to me from benefiting from government contracts,” the President said.

Buhari said he did not award contracts and did not care about who got them as far as they did a good job at a cost that is justifiable to the nation.

“I have been in many places, including ministry of petroleum. I would have gone to jail if I had taken an oil well. For integrity and honesty, I have no regrets. By this, I have contributed to my social safety. I won’t go to jail,” he boasted.

The president, who said he had been accused of many things, said his critics cannot accuse him of stealing.

“You cannot accuse me of stealing. I have appointed ministers and they are in charge. I appeal to their integrity.

“When they come here (Federal Executive Council chambers), we ensure they follow the due process. If I owned an oil well, I would have gone to jail,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, the Vice-President, Sheikh Hadiyyatullahi Abdulrashid, commended Buhari for accomplishing much of what he promised before his election.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

He likened him to the captain of a capsizing ship and the messiah needed by the country.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had earlier reported that the general overseer and presiding pastor, Emmanuel Evangelical Church of God, Prophet Kayode Emmanuel, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari would hand over to a young person in 2019.

Buhari to Contest for Presidency in 2019! - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More