Tight security beefed up in Cross River as President Buhari visits on Tuesday, June 26

The Cross River command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), on Monday, June 25, said adequate security had been provided to ensure law and order during the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Calabar on Tuesday, June 26.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this was contained in a statement by the public relations officer of the command, ASP Irene Ugbo.

The report quoted Ugbo as saying that everything was in order to give the president a rousing welcome.

She enjoined motorists to avoid plying the IBB Way/Murtala Mohammed Highway and the Atimbo Road/Jonathan Bye-Pass from 7am to 4pm to avert traffic congestion.

“This is to inform the general public that President Buhari will arrive in Calabar for a one-day working visit on Tuesday, June 26.

“Members of the public are hereby advised to go about their lawful businesses and eschew any act that will cause breach of peace during the visit.

“Any act inimical to this will be decisively dealt with by the command.

“However, the police command in Cross River is soliciting the support of all politicians to eschew bitterness and differences with a view to patriotically give our president a rousing welcome," she said.

Also, Solomon Eremi, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, said that the command had deployed over 500 uniformed and intelligence personnel across the state to ensure peace and order during the visit.

“We have done everything possible to ensure that the president’s visit is peaceful. We have deployed over 500 personnel across the state to ensure that there is no breach of security," he said.

Chidiebere Nkwonta, the sector commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, told NAN that the command had deployed 250 personnel and 20 patrol vehicles to ensure free flow of traffic during the visit.

“We have specially deployed 250 personnel and 20 patrol vehicles for this event. We got additional support from our neighbouring command in Uyo to ensure that every route is taken care off,” he said.

President Buhari’s visit to Calabar is to inaugurate the Nigerian Navy Hospital and the Cross River Rice City Project initiated by Governor Ben Ayade.

