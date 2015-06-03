Apostle Suleman reacts to Plateau killings, warns that violence could lead to religious crisis between Christians and Muslims

- Reactions have continued to trail the recent attacks of communities in Plateau state

- The General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has warned that Nigeria was running out of time because of the killings

- The fiery preacher says the armed herdsmen in the country are pushing the country to the precipice with the killings

The General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has warned that Nigeria was running out of time because of the senseless killings of defenseless citizens by killer herdsmen across Nigeria.

The fiery preacher stated this while reacting to the reported killing of over 100 persons in Jos South, Riyom and Barkin Ladi local government areas of Plateau state by gunmen suspected to be armed herdsmen.

He said the killings by the herdsmen could start a religious crisis between Christians and Muslims.

“The herdsmen are pushing the country to the precipice and are desirous to start a war that will lead to the disintegration of Nigeria - a war between Christians and Muslims,” Apostle Suleiman said in a statement signed by his spokesman, Mr. Phrank Shaibu.

He urged the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency put in place a programme that will disarm the killer herdsmen, instead of using billions of tax payers’ money to establish ranches, which he said amounts to creating safe havens for murderers.

“Why is the Federal Government establishing ranches for private citizens? Who is Buhari establishing ranches for? Ranches for men with assault rifles and inadvertently legalising murder?” Suleman queried.

He reiterated his warning that any attempt to massacre Christians in any part of Nigeria, will precipitate a crisis of epic proportion, the end of which no one can predict.

He however commended Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state for his quick intervention to nip the crises in the bud by way of declaration of dusk to dawn curfew averted what would have been a crisis of huge proportion.

He further called on security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are caught and brought to justice, to prevent a re-occurrence.

Apostle Suleman prayed God to grant repose to the souls of the deceased and also grant members of their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, Governor Lalong has promised the people of Plateau state that the perpetrators of the killings will be apprehended by security agencies.

In a series of messages on his Twitter page, the governor also called on the Plateau people to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies to handle the situation.

“Operational plans are currently being put in place to secure the affected communities and fish out perpetrators of these crimes. While we pray for God’s guidance through this difficult time, we will do everything humanly possible to secure our state immediately,” the governor said.

