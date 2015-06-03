Mnangagwa tightens close security

After narrowly escaping an assassination attempt in Bulawayo on Saturday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa is due to institute a top-to-bottom review of security agencies' protocols after the bombing incident exposed serious lapses in his close security.

There will be a sweeping overhaul of security agencies; advance work and protective details, better radio technology and more agents by the president's side all the times.

Meanwhile, at least two people have been confirmed dead following Saturday's explosion at President Mnangagwa's White City Stadium campaign rally in Bulawayo which left 47 others injured.

Of the two, one died at Mpilo Central Hospital on Sunday night, while the second one succumbed to his injuries yesterday afternoon.

Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa confirmed the deaths. He said the names of the victims were still being withheld until their next of kin have been informed.