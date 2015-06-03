Chamisa promises Mnangagwa lucrative pension

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa says he will reward President Emmerson Mnangagwa with a lucrative pension if he wins next month's presidential race.

He also said when elected into power no senior government official, including him, will be allowed to seek medical service outside Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, Chamisa's spokesman Dr Nkululeko Sibanda yesterday paid a courtesy call on The Herald Editor-in-Chief Caesar Zvayi.

Dr Sibanda, who was accompanied by senior official Ms Maureen Kademaunga, met Zvayi in his office along with his deputy Joram Nyathi. Dr Sibanda told The Herald after the meeting that he had a frank and progressive discussion with Zvayi.