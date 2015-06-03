Player exodus looms at Chapungu

A players exodus looms at struggling Gweru based Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side Chapungu with five senior players threatening to leave the club over unpaid salaries.

The players claim that they have gone for six months without pay.

The trio of former Shabanie Mine players Bruno Mtigo, Tafadzwa Chimoyo and goalkeeper Joseph Frenando downed their tools after Chapungu's clash against Caps United.

Llyod Gwerima and Blessing Sahondo also went AWOL two weeks ago.

Sahondo has long been on Llyold Chitembwe's wish-list and given the situation at Chapungu, the speedy winger might join Caps United.

Chapungu media officer Sqaudron leader Tawanda Zowa however allayed the fears, saying the club has already engaged the players over their concerns.

"We have already engaged them to see if we can get them back. It's the money issue that causing the misunderstandings. We have no sponsorship, but we are working on that to improve the welfare of every players. I am sure they will be back before the end of the mid-season break," he said.

One of the players that commented on condition of anonymity said they had not received salaries for six months.

"We have just been playing football without getting paid for the last six months except those permanently employed by the Air Force," he said.

I personally decided to go back home and start afresh."

Chapungu have been struggling this season are currently among the teams that are in danger of getting

relegated.

They have so far collected just 13 points from 17 matches and only Mutare City Rovers have less with 11.