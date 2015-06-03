Seven suspects have appeared in the Musina Magistrate’s Court for possession of illegal explosives.

The suspects appeared in court on Monday and were all denied bail. Their cases were postponed to July 4 for further investigation.

The suspects are Simelinkosi Jubane‚ 36‚ Bhekusiye Mbatha‚ 38‚ Benjamin Ndlovu‚ 36‚ Prosper Mhlongo‚ 49‚ Moyo Zanele‚ 35‚ Rulph Hlongwani‚ 32‚ and Milton Ndlovu‚ 31.

“The suspects were arrested on June 21 during an operation that was conducted in Musina at the Beitbridge Port of Entry by various Police Units from the SAPS Musina when they were stopped in their tracks after their suspicious vehicle was cornered and searched‚” the police said in a statement.

During the search‚ 50 fused caps and 10 blasting cartridges were confiscated. The police said they are investigating the origin of these explosives. The men are believed to be part of a bigger syndicate involved in business robberies.