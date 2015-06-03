On Thursday the court will hear her application to get a copy of a report compiled by a commission headed by DA chief whip John Steenhuisen last year which was critical of her role in the DA caucus in the city.

The Steenhuisen Report accused De Lille of interfering in the appointment of the municipal manager by sending a message to a member of the interview panel which read: “I want to keep Achmat so score him highest. Thanks.”

This was allegedly in reference to former municipal manager Achmat Ebrahim.

It also accused De Lille‚ among other things‚ of doling out patronage and protection to controversial former Ses’Khona leader Loyiso Nkohla who is employed as a community liaison officer in the city. Nkohla is infamous for poo protests at the Cape Town International Airport.

“There is still another matter coming on June 29‚” De Lille told TimesLIVE.

“The other matter is really an application within an existing application where I requested access and a copy of the Steenhuisen Report. Remember in the Steenhuisen Report there are no names of people or surnames. We wanted to verify these untested allegations against me‚ but also linked to the Steenhuisen Report is a 30-page letter that (councillor) JP Smith wrote to (DA leader) Mmusi Maimane and James Selfe. That letter was really the basis for which they based the Steenhuisen Report on.”