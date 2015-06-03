TIMES SELECT LATEST | Absurd: The experts' verdict on NHI | 'Sperm donor' declared a dad | Tom Eaton

Kiwis squawk over butchered anthem It wasn’t the scoreline that angered New Zealanders after their rugby league Test loss to England, but what was dubbed the “worst” rendition of their national anthem. New Zealand Rugby League chief executive Greg Peters described singer Crystal Collins’ version of “God Defend New Zealand” as “disgraceful” and urged promoters to explain. Saturday’s match was played in Denver to promote rugby’s 13-man version in the US, but the talking point became the way Collins stumbled through the anthem without appearing to know the words or tune. Television commentator Glen Larmer called it “the worst rendition” he had ever heard. - AFP

Hecklers held after student’s suicide The suicide of a Chinese student who threw herself off a building after complaining of sexual harassment by a teacher has sparked online anguish about social decay, particularly because some onlookers egged her on and clapped when she jumped. The 19-year-old surnamed Li jumped to her death from the eighth storey of a building in the city of Qingyang last Wednesday, state media reported. Videos of the incident shared online showed Li sitting on a ledge for hours while rescue workers tried to talk her down. Some passersby on the street below heckled her, shouting, “How come you haven’t jumped yet?” When she jumped, some people clapped while a rescuer worker screamed out in distress. Police have detained some onlookers who shouted at Li, according to the China Youth Daily newspaper. - Reuters

Court rearranges bloomin’ homophobe case After siding with a baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple, the US Supreme Court has sent back to lower courts a dispute over a florist who declined to create flower arrangements for a same-sex wedding based on her Christian beliefs. The justices threw out a 2017 ruling by Washington state’s Supreme Court that Barronelle Stutzman, owner of Arlene’s Flowers in the city of Richland, had violated the state’s anti-discrimination law and a consumer protection measure. The court ordered the top Washington state court to revisit the case in light of its ruling on June 4 in favour of Colorado baker Jack Phillips, who similarly cited his Christian beliefs in refusing to make a wedding cake for a gay couple. Stutzman, who refused to provide the arrangements to Robert Ingersoll and Curt Freed, was hit with a $1,000 fine and directed to make arrangements for same-sex weddings if she does so for opposite-sex weddings. - Reuters

Cats on a cold-blooded killing spree Feral cats kill more than one million reptiles every day in Australia, a new study shows, with the staggering slaughter threatening many species. Cats have wiped out entire populations of some animals in Australia since being introduced by Europeans settlers two centuries ago, with efforts to cull or sterilise them so far failing to slow their march. The new findings are based on more than 10,000 cat dietary samples contributed by environmental scientists across the country. About 650-million lizards and snakes fall victim to feral and pet cats annually, they found. “On average each feral cat kills 225 reptiles per year,” said lead researcher John Woinarski, from Charles Darwin University, adding that feral cats consume more reptiles in Australia than in the US or Europe. -- AFP

Bird batterer gets off fairy lightly A man who bludgeoned six fairy penguins to death has been sentenced to just 49 hours’ community service by an Australian court, sparking outrage from conservationists. Joshua Jeffrey was convicted of aggravated cruelty to animals after he battered the birds with a stick while drunk on a beach with two others at Sulphur Creek in Tasmania state in 2016. Magistrate Tamara Jago called it a “callous act” against “vulnerable penguins” and said Jeffery, 20, had shown no remorse, the Hobart Mercury reported. The newspaper reported that Jago took Jeffrey’s “intellectual limitation into account” when she sentenced him to community service and ordered him to pay costs of A$82 in a ruling Birdlife Tasmania slammed as “no deterrent whatsoever”. -- AFP